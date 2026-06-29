Man arrested for ‘setting woman on fire’ over rejected relationship in Odisha

A young woman is battling for her life after she was allegedly set on fire by a man she had befriended on Facebook in Rourkela City of Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The shocking incident, reported under Bisra police limits, has sparked widespread concern over crimes linked to online friendships and alleged one-sided obsession. Police arrested the accused man on Sunday.

Also Read: Rourkela horror: 26-year-old woman critical after being set on fire

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Rajat Kiro, allegedly entered the victim’s house late on the night of June 26 and poured kerosene through a window before setting it alight while she was asleep. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim and the accused had become acquainted through Facebook and later developed a friendship. The victim reportedly considered Rajat only a friend and had informed him about a month ago that she was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship.

Police suspect the alleged attack may have been motivated by resentment over the rejection, though the investigation is continuing to establish the exact motive.

“Regarding the incident, it is not accidental. So our investigation has started on that basis. We have doubts about a few individuals regarding their involvement in this kind of incident. This was meant for the entire house. And it appears to be a one-sided affair of that type,” Rourkela SP, Nitesh Wadhwani, stated when contacted.

Family members said Rajat had visited their house just two days before the incident and had shared a meal with them, giving no indication of his alleged intentions. After the incident, he allegedly fled and hid in a nearby hill before being apprehended by police.

“The two of them were on talking terms. But recently, some fights had started between them. However, we never thought he would do something like this. He had come to our house two days ago. Even after he came, we arranged food and everything for him and even dropped him off. Still, he did this to us; he must be punished,” the victim’s mother said.

The case has renewed concerns over stalking, online relationships, and violence against women. Police are continuing their investigation while the victim’s family has demanded stringent legal action against the accused.

“We are unable to control our mindset for instant decisions and react immediately. What we should do first is, before deciding on something, we should pause for a moment, then decide, and then take action. We lack that patience,” a medical practitioner, Dr. Debendra Sethi, expressed.