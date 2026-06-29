Faizabad Bar may refuse to defend Ram Temple donation theft accused

Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association are likely to refuse legal representation to the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple, reviving a position similar to the one adopted in 2005 when the association declined to defend those arrested in the Ram Janmabhoomi terrorist attack case. Representational image (Sourced)

The proposal will be placed before the general body meeting of the Faizabad Bar Association, which is scheduled to be held on Monday. Kalika Mishra, president of the Faizabad Bar Association, said the final decision on whether advocates will represent the accused will be taken during the meeting.

The alleged theft of temple offerings has sparked anger among members of the Bar Association, with advocates demanding stern action against all eight accused arrested in the case.

Shailendra Jaiswal, secretary of the Faizabad Bar Association, said, “The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused. In this matter, a decision will be taken only by the Bar Association president and the general body of the Bar. After this, the further strategy will be prepared.”

Several advocates also objected to the manner in which the accused were allegedly produced before the remand magistrate. Advocate Vivek Kumar Singh said the police should not have produced the accused under heavy security arrangements.

Senior advocate Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Due to the act of a few people, we residents of Ayodhya have got a bad name across the whole world. Stern action should be taken against these accused by adopting the bulldozer policy.”

He further alleged that the FIR was inadequate and said, “The report lodged is insufficient. This will cause no harm to the accused. After a few days they will get bail and will roam around in society with their chests held high.”

Advocate Pramod Shankar Pandey, who participated in the Ram Mandir movement, described the alleged theft of offerings as a “despicable act.” He said, “We people have cooperated in the temple construction selflessly. Their act will give them a big punishment.”