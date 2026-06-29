Three college students missing in Mahanadi River; search operation on

In a tragic incident, three college students have gone missing in the Mahanadi River near Satabatia, close to Khaira Bridge of Jagatpur in Odisha’s Cuttack district, on Sunday.

The incident has triggered a massive search and rescue operation by the Fire Services personnel.

According to preliminary reports, as many as four students had entered the river for a bath when three of them were swept away by the strong current. Locals who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the authorities after the students failed to resurface.

Soon after receiving the information, Fire Services personnel and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search operation to trace the missing students. Rescue teams are searching the river using boats and other necessary equipment.

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Though rescue operations are becoming difficult due to nightfall and the strong river current, fire service personnel, assisted by scuba divers, are continuing the search operation.

The identities of the missing students have not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident, and further details are awaited.