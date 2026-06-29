Pharmacists by profession, cyber frauds in disguise! Odisha cyber police arrest 3 from Assam

The Cyber Police in Odisha arrested as many as three persons from Assam in connection with a cyber fraud case involving the cheating of a retired bank employee from Bhubaneswar of Rs 8.5 lakh on the pretext of facilitating pension-related services.

According to police, the accused, who are reportedly pharmacists by profession, were allegedly operating a cyber fraud network and duping people under the guise of offering assistance with pension-related procedures. During the investigation, the Cyber Police uncovered links to the notorious cyber fraud network operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara, which has long been associated with organised online financial scams.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused were allegedly involved in similar cyber frauds across Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The police are examining their financial transactions, digital evidence, and possible links with a larger interstate cybercrime syndicate.

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Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and ascertain the full extent of the fraud.

“The fraudsters sent the victim a link to apply for a life pension card and asked him to fill in the required details. After the victim provided all the information, Rs 8.5 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. We have arrested three persons in connection with the case,” said Bhubaneswar Cyber police station ACP.

“Among them, Kalim Ansari is from Jamtara and is wanted in another cybercrime case. He is the mastermind behind this case. We suspect that their modus operandi may be the same in other cases, as we have received similar complaints,” she added.