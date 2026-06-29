Odisha woman, daughter killed in lightning strike while collecting Kusum berry

A woman and her 22-year-old daughter were killed on Sunday after being struck by lightning in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, leaving their family and the entire village in mourning. The tragic incident occurred at Ninaspani village under Mundibeda panchayat in Raighar block.

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The two deceased have been identified as Dayamati Muduli (45) and her daughter Champa Muduli (22).

According to local sources, the mother and daughter duo had gone to their agricultural land to collect Kusum fruit from a tree when the weather suddenly changed at around 3.00 PM. Heavy rain and thunderstorms began unexpectedly, and both were struck by lightning while they were in the open field.

The impact of the lightning strike proved fatal, and both victims reportedly died on the spot before they could receive medical assistance. Champa Muduli was employed as a child care worker at a local school, and her untimely death has deeply saddened colleagues, students and residents of the area.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with locals expressing grief over the loss of the mother and daughter duo. The tragedy also serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by lightning during the monsoon season.

No comments were received from the victims’ family or the local police in this regard.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has repeatedly advised people to avoid staying in open fields, under trees or in exposed locations during thunderstorms. Authorities continue to urge the public to follow weather advisories and take necessary precautions to prevent such tragedies.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, “People are advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.”

Notably, the IMD has issued an Orange Warning for some of the districts in Odisha and a Yellow Warning for some others till July 2.

Reported By: Santosh Satapathy