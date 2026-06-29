Massive fire guts cold storage in Lucknow; 50 houses evacuated, none hurt

A massive fire that broke out at the 35-year-old Himalayan Cold Storage on the Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway in Chinhat on Sunday raged for eight hours, forcing authorities to evacuate around 50 nearby houses as thick smoke engulfed the area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported despite the scale of the blaze. Firefighters busy with rescue efforts after the fire at the Himalayan Cold Storage in Chinhat on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The fire was reported at around 6.15 am, prompting Chinhat police, the fire department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation, police said.

Plumes of smoke were visible from nearly four kilometres away, while residents living within a 400-metre radius complained of severe discomfort. As a precautionary measure, police evacuated about 50 houses in the nearby Dayal Residency. Residents also shifted LPG cylinders out of their homes fearing the fire could spread.

Officials said 15 fire tenders battled the blaze throughout the day, making nearly 70 trips to refill water from the Indira Canal. Although the fire appeared to be under control by around 2.30 am, it flared up again after reaching sections where wooden material and sawdust were stored, prolonging the operation. The blaze was finally brought under control though smoke continued to billow from the site until about 3.30 pm.

The cold storage, located near an automobile showroom on Faizabad Road, was being used to store grocery items, including turmeric, chilli and other spices.

“Firefighters faced an unexpected challenge as smoke from burning chilli and spices caused intense irritation, forcing crews to temporarily withdraw before resuming operations from the tin shed roof with the help of hydraulic equipment,” chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said.

Police cordoned off the area, regulated traffic and ensured public safety throughout the operation. Senior police and administrative officials remained at the site to supervise the firefighting and relief efforts.

“The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of life or injury, and the situation is now normal,” Mittal said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire department and other agencies have launched an investigation, while police said legal proceedings are underway. The extent of damage to the cold storage is yet to be assessed.