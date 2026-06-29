High humidity turns 39.7 ° C into 45.8 ° C experience in Lucknow

The state capital discovered little break from the heat on Sunday. The optimum temperature level settled at 39.7 ° C, the “feels like” temperature level touched 45.8 ° C due to high humidity, which varied in between 48% and 83%, making for an unpleasant day regardless of a quick spell of rain on Saturday night. The minimum temperature level was 27.8 ° C. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Commuters braving a sweltering day in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/28/400x225/Commuters-braving-a-sweltering-day-in-Lucknow-on-S_1782663748205.jpg"alt ="Commuters braving a sweltering day in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)"title ="Commuters braving a sweltering day in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Commuters braving a blistering day in Lucknow on Sunday.( Deepak Gupta/HT )

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow is most likely to see a partially cloudy sky towards Monday night or night with the possibility of light rain. The optimum and minimum temperature levels are anticipated to be around 41 ° C and 28 ° C, respectively. The IMD has actually likewise released a caution for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at separated locations.

At 43.4 ° C, Prayagraj was the most popular district in Uttar Pradesh and the 2nd most popular in the nation after Sriganganagar, which taped 44.4 ° C. Other cities where the optimum temperature level crossed 40 ° C consisted of Agra (42.6 ° C), Fatehpur (42.4 ° C), Lakhimpur Kheri (42 ° C), Orai (41 ° C), Hamirpur and Bareilly (40.2 ° C each), and Fatehgarh and Basti (40 ° C each).

The IMD has actually anticipated rain or thundershowers at separated locations throughout the state. Heatwave conditions are most likely at separated locations, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are anticipated at separated locations over east Uttar Pradesh.

According to the weather condition workplace, a drop in temperature levels due to increased pre-monsoon activity has actually restricted heatwave conditions to Bareilly, Fatehpur and Varanasi, while serious heatwave conditions were restricted to Lakhimpur Kheri and Prayagraj on Sunday.

While separated heatwave conditions are anticipated to continue for another 24 hours, climate condition are beneficial for the fast advance of the southwest monsoon throughout Uttar Pradesh following its arrival in the last stage of June. A fresh spell of rains is most likely to start on June 30, with strength anticipated to increase slowly and great rains anticipated in the very first week of July. As an outcome, heatwave conditions are anticipated to end throughout the state, with temperature levels most likely to fall by 5-7 ° C throughout the very first week of July.