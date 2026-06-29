Three-day Aeromart Hyderabad 2026 from June 30

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Three-day global organization convention Aeromart Hyderabad 2026 will get underway in Hyderabad on Tuesday (June 30, 2026).

It is set to be an online forum for international aerospace, defence and area markets uniting worldwide makers, procurement leaders, providers and innovation business with constructing the next generation of aerospace collaborations in India as the typical goal, the organisers stated.

The occasion is available in the background of the federal government of India’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, increasing defence indigenisation, broadening civil air travel, growing exports and the diversity of international supply chains along with Hyderabad becoming a leading aerospace and defence centers of the nation. Telangana has actually established a worldwide competitive commercial environment that integrates sophisticated production abilities, engineering skill and a strong development and research study base, supplying worldwide business with direct access to among India’s many vibrant aerospace clusters. The occasion is being arranged in partnership with the State federal government.

Aerospace sector in Telangana

Telangana plays host to more than 25 popular aerospace and defence business, 1,000 specialised MSMEs and accuracy engineering providers and 4 devoted aerospace parks. It has a strong network of DRDO labs, defence PSUs, research study organizations and scholastic partners supporting development and item advancement.

The workplace of IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, in a note on the program, stated the State has actually brought in considerable financial investments from a lot of the world’s leading aerospace business, consisting of Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace and Honeywell, together with a quickly growing base of Indian makers and innovation business. Together, they have actually developed Hyderabad as a tactical centre for aerospace production, accuracy engineering, MRO, avionics, advanced products and emerging innovations.

The three-day convention is anticipated to get more than 1,200 individuals from over 400 business throughout 25 nations and assist in countless pre-arranged B2B conferences in between Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Tier-1 providers, MSMEs, producers, Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) service providers and procurement groups.