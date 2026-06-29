Salman Khan household’s sea-facing Bandra property job gets MCZMA’s clearance

The Khan household proposes to build a ground-plus-stilt-plus-six-storey property structure with an overall built-up location of 1,014.11 sq metres

Mumbai: Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority(MCZMA) has actually given clearance to a proposition for a brand-new sea-facing domestic structure owned by star Salman Khan’s mom, Salma Khan, in Bandra(West). The Intimation of Disapproval (IOD)for the job was authorized by the BMC in 2015.The Khan household proposes to build a ground-plus-stilt-plus-six-storey property structure with an overall built-up location of 1,014.11 sq metres. Salman Khan presently lives with his moms and dads at the neighboring Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.The proposition was amongst 46 applications thought about by the MCZMA at its conference hung on June 16. Khan’s demand explained the task as the “suggested redevelopment of a property structure on C.T.S.

No. C-165, Bandra (West), sent by Salma Khan.”According to the Development Plan (DP) 2034 remarks, the plot is located in a domestic zone and is not scheduled for any public function. The job website has a plot location of 367.90 sq. metres, an FSI location of 725.06 sq metres, a non-FSI location of 289.05 sq metres, and an overall building location of 1,014.11 sq metres.The MCZMA kept in mind that, based on the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) map, the website lies on the offshore side of the existing roadway.

The job expert notified the MCZMA that the seaward-side plinth of the existing structure would be maintained throughout redevelopment.The MCZMA likewise observed that, according to the files sent by the task supporter, the land was initially owned by Mary Clotilda Baptista. The MCZMA looked for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the landowner, following which the specialist sent a conveyance deed outdated September 6, 2011.

The MCZMA even more kept in mind that the existing structure on the website has actually currently been destroyed.While approving clearance, the MCZMA repeated that restoration of authorised structures is acceptable with no modification in the current land usage, based on the appropriate town guidelines and the Floor Space Index (FSI) standards that were in force on January 18, 2019.“The worried Planning Authority must strictly make sure that the proposed redevelopment lacks modification in present land usage and within the allowable FSI limitations based on the Town and Country Planning Regulations that existed on January 18, 2019, before releasing the beginning certificate for the job,” the MCZMA specified.