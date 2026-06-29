Shoaib Akhtar’s bro’s funeral service participated in by LeT terrorist Saifullah Kasuri, Videos trigger issue

The funeral service of Shahid Akhtar, the older bro of previous Pakistan quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar, has actually come under analysis after numerous people connected to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were supposedly seen participating in the event in Islamabad.

Shahid Akhtar died on June 24 and was buried at Islamabad’s H-8 graveyard. Videos shared on social networks supposedly reveal Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri amongst those present throughout the funeral prayers. The video footage has actually triggered conversation over the general public existence of members related to prohibited terrorist groups in Pakistan.

Amongst the guests was likewise Inam Ur Rehman, president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political organisation that is commonly thought about to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The PMML was established by Hafiz Saeed after organisations such as Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Milli Muslim League (MML) dealt with sanctions at both the domestic and global levels.

The look of senior LeT figures at a public event has actually restored issues about the exposure and impact of proscribed organisations within Pakistan. Security experts priced estimate by IANS stated the event shows the continued capability of such groups to run freely in spite of being formally prohibited.

Kasuri has actually stayed a questionable figure due to his repetitive anti-India rhetoric. He was supposedly related to inflammatory remarks made after the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 travelers lost their lives.

Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and introduced Operation Sindoor, a military project targeted at taking apart terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Indian authorities specified that the operation targeted numerous fear centers, consisting of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s head office in Muridke, and struck numerous military websites throughout Pakistan. Authorities declared the action considerably deteriorated the functional abilities of LeT and other Pakistan-based fear attire.

Regardless of these advancements, Kasuri has actually continued to release dangers versus India. In a video that appeared previously this year, he apparently cautioned of retaliation and described what he referred to as India’s “water terrorism”a remark viewed as a recommendation to New Delhi’s choice to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

Shoaib Akhtar, commonly called the “Rawalpindi Express”retired from global cricket in 2011. The previous speedster stays a popular voice in the sport and frequently looks like an analyst and expert throughout significant cricket competitions.