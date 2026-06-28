MHI Study Results Indicate Potential Cost Reductions in the Decarbonization Value Chain Using Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Produced in India

TOKYO, June 27, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has actually shown, through analysis of the financial practicality of using Indian-produced green hydrogen and green ammonia in nations such as Singapore, that with optimization throughout the worth chain, significant expense decreases can be anticipated. The research study, entitled the “Master Plan for the Optimal Facilities and Logistics Required to Export Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia from India(1),” was performed under the FY2023 Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation extra program commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). A report( 2) was released by METI.

As efforts for decarbonization occur, there are growing expectations for green hydrogen and ammonia produced utilizing renewable resource, however lowering the expenses of full-blown application has actually been recognized as a problem.

In this research study, MHI examined the financial practicality of the worth chain in a situation where green ammonia is produced in India, a nation with extremely cost-competitive renewable resource, and made use of for electrical power and bunkering (supply of fuel to ships) in Singapore. The analysis was carried out based upon production information and regional details supplied by working together partners such as Hygenco, an Indian designer of green ammonia. The outcomes of the research study showed that if the general worth chain is enhanced, significant expense decreases can be anticipated. Hygenco is likewise establishing a green ammonia job in Odisha, India’s east coast, with a yearly production capability of 1.1 million lots.

Based upon the analysis results, MHI and operators in India and Singapore went over problems that require to be dealt with to recognize business chances for the production and usage of this green energy. MHI likewise engaged with the Indian and Singaporean federal governments, proposing steps for production, intro, and need production for green ammonia, describing the requirement for a master strategy to develop a worth chain, and dealing with the solution of the strategy. MHI means to continue conversations with the federal governments and company stakeholders in India and Singapore.

MHI Group will continue to add to the awareness of a carbon-neutral society by supporting the promo of decarbonization techniques and the application of associated jobs. Moving forward, MHI will work carefully with federal government firms and organizations in Japan and overseas, concentrating on locations such as the worth chain for making use of decarbonized fuels.

Summary of Study

1. Analysis technique:

A design was produced for the whole worth chain from production to transport, and Mixed-Integer Linear Programming( 3) was utilized to enhance the requirements of each center and operations in time systems to reduce total expenses.

2. Execution:

MHI examined the degree to which expenses can be minimized in each aspect from production to provide, consisting of transport from India to Singapore, and produced expense decreases procedures.

The outcomes likewise suggested the possibility for expense decreases by optimization of operations through cooperation in between service operators in the worth chain, making use of elements such as seasonal changes in renewable resource output in India.

MHI proposed procedures to the Indian and Singaporean federal governments, consisting of production of need for green ammonia, decrease of capital expense, assistance for innovation advancement, and examination of green premium.

(1) METI supports jobs connecting to awaited future development markets: for instance, jobs targeted at constructing strong supply chains and understanding carbon neutrality in Global South nations, with Japanese and regional companies each using their particular strengths. Following an open require entries released by Boston Consulting Group, which is undertaking this job on consignment from METI, MHI performed a research study consisting of formula of a prepare for developing the optimum centers required for exporting India’s green hydrogen and green ammonia.Refer to the following news release for information https://www.mhi.com/news/25100301.html

(2) The report released by METI is offered listed below (in Japanese just). To find out more about this report, please contact [mediacontact_global@mhi.com]https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/external_economy/cooperation/oda/r5_hosei_mpkouhyou_finalreport.html

(3) An approach that numerically identifies the most effective service in a series of variables or integer variables to achieve a function under limited conditions.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, clever facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates innovative innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated options that assist to recognize a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a much safer world. For additional information, please see www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



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