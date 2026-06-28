Structure course of 4th stage of Rule of Law Education Train-the-Leaders Programme concluded (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

Themed “Rule of Law Education (ROLE) Stars”the structure course of the 4th stage of the ROLE Train-the-Leaders (TTL) Programme arranged by the Department of Justice (DoJ) was concluded today (June 27).

The two-day structure course was participated in by about 120 students from district youth committees in the 18 districts, the Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong & & Macao, China, and the Rotary International District 3450. A variety of students stated the course material, supplemented by concrete and day-to-day examples, was useful and simple to comprehend. The course has actually deepened their understanding on the concepts of the guideline of law, allowing them to communicate proper messages on the guideline of law to others through various functions in the neighborhood.

Led by the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC, the structure course of the TTL Programme was introduced the other day (June 26). Mr Lam as the speaker informed the students on crucial subjects such as the guideline of law and the Hong Kong legal system. Member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee under the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Legislative Council Member, Professor Priscilla Leung, likewise informed students on the legal system of the Chinese Mainland and functions of state organizations such as the NPC.

On the 2nd day of the TTL Programme, the Deputy Secretary for Justice, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, together with distinguished host and writer Maggie Chang, geared up students with mentor and interaction abilities in sharing messages on the guideline of law, and shared their insights and useful experiences. Member of the Steering Committee on Rule of Law Education and lawyer, Ms Sabrina Ho, and lawyer, Ms Roberta Chan, likewise participated as speakers to discuss subjects consisting of Hong Kong’s court procedures, the legal occupation and alternative conflict resolution services. The students then took part in an interactive session making up seminar and exchanges.

The certificate discussion event of the TTL Programme was held after the talks, with Mr Lam providing certificates to students who had actually finished the two-day structure course.

Looking ahead, the DoJ will continue to keep close cooperation with appropriate federal government departments and neighborhood stakeholders to promote guideline of law education, boost the general public’s understanding and application of correct messages on the guideline of law, and instil an obedient culture through varied efforts, thus working hand in hand with numerous sectors to support the guideline of law in society.

For more information on the TTL Programme and other appropriate details, please check out the devoted site at www.role-ttl.gov.hk.