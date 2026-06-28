Hong Kong – SCST goes to APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Macao (with pictures)

SCST goes to APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Macao (with pictures) ********************************************************************

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, today (June 27) went to the 13th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Macao.

The style for the conference this year is “Digital Innovation, Collaborative Empowerment: Leveraging Tourism for an Asia-Pacific Community”At a conversation session, Miss Law showed other individuals Hong Kong’s tactical technique to incorporating digital and smart innovations to drive financial development in tourist.

In her address, Miss Law highlighted the city’s amazing healing and tactical instructions, keeping in mind that Hong Kong invited almost 50 million visitors in 2025– a 12 percent year-on-year boost– and hosted over 240 mega occasions, much of which were held at the Kai Tak Sports Park. She stated these outcomes show Hong Kong’s tactical vision of “+ Tourism”which weaves together culture, heritage, arts, sports, and mega occasions to produce richer and more immersive visitor experiences.

Throughout the conversation session, Miss Law detailed a three-pronged technique for utilizing innovation to make sure sustainable development:

1. Distributing Smart Information

Hong Kong is leveraging huge information and AI to offer visitors with real-time, customised info. The Discover Hong Kong platform, handled by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, now uses live crowd updates and waiting times for significant destinations throughout peak travel durations. The Government is likewise establishing an AI-powered itinerary-planning function on the platform and working together with map provider to incorporate information into a devoted Hong Kong travel map, allowing visitors to prepare their perfect journeys in simply a couple of clicks.

2. Supporting Tourism Products with Smart Elements

Innovation is being embedded into tourist attractions to develop genuine yet internationally enticing experiences. From the brand-new East Kowloon Cultural Centre, which breeds arts-tech efficiencies, to the Hong Kong Museum of Art, which mixes heritage with multimedia, and occasions like Art Basel Hong Kong including AI-generated avatars, these developments deepen visitor engagement. Destinations such as Hong Kong Disneyland are likewise making use of sophisticated animatronics to boost visitor experiences. Miss Law included that when visitors link in this method, they remain longer, invest more, and end up being writers who magnify the city’s cultural identity.

3. Empowering the Tourism Trade

To guarantee the prevalent advantages of wise tourist, Hong Kong is devoted to empowering its labor force. The Government has actually worked together with Cyberport, the city’s flagship IT center, to link innovation service providers with market specialists to resolve real-world difficulties through digital options, improving efficiency and worldwide competitiveness.

In her concluding remarks, Miss Law advised delegates of the human aspect at the heart of travel. “Tourism does not thrive on technology alone, but also on the warmth of human connection. While AI can personalise journeys and digital tools enhance convenience, they can never replace the real local stories and human interactions that truly define travel. Let us use technology to enrich, rather than replace, the soul of our destinations. Let us work to ensure every visitor explores our cities, deeply, meaningfully, and memorably,” she stated.

Upon her arrival in Macao the other day (June 26), Miss Law met the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr Sun Yeli. After the conference, she participated in the welcome supper for the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting.

Miss Law went back to Hong Kong today following the conference.