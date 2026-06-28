Hong Kong – Second Digital Education Week concludes (with images)

Second Digital Education Week concludes (with images) *****************************************************

The 2nd Digital Education Week (DEW), held for 7 successive days, has actually concluded today (June 27). The 2 emphasize occasions of DEW, particularly the International Summit on using AI in Language Learning and Teaching 2026 and the Learning & & Teaching Expo 2026 (LTE 2026), were held under the styles “AI in Language Education: From Ideas to Implementation to Impact” and “Reimagining Education: Human-Centric, Future-Ready” respectively, showing Hong Kong’s essential instructions in holistically advancing the combination of liberal arts education with ingenious innovation to actively satisfy the requirements of nationwide and social skill nurturing in the age of AI.

The very first emphasize occasion, the Summit, was co-organised by the Education Bureau (EDB), the Standing Committee on Language Education and Research, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The occasion was held from June 21 to 24, drawing in over 5 000 participations. The Summit looked for to offer a useful platform for instructors, scientists, and other members of the education sector to gain from one another, and share insights relating to making use of AI in language education. Throughout the very first 2 days of the Summit, an overall of 6 keynote speeches were provided by leading scholars from worldwide, together with a welcomed professional panel conversation, and 93 paper discussions and mentor presentations, promoting expert exchanges. Scholars and specialists from various areas shared their point of views, incorporating theoretical research study into mentor practice, and checked out in depth how AI can be successfully used in varied language education contexts.

In the following 2 days of the Summit, an overall of 22 workshops were held, getting a passionate action. Individuals participated in hands-on experiences with numerous AI-powered mentor tools and checked out various methods and possibilities for incorporating AI into language education to more promote the incorporation of ingenious innovations into class practice.

Another emphasize occasion of DEW, the LTE 2026, was totally supported by the EDB, provided by the Hong Kong Education City and arranged by the Smart City Consortium. The occasion, held from June 25 to 27, brought in an overall presence of over 23 000. The EDB particularly set up 3 keynote sessions on the freshly launched Blueprint for Digital Education Development in Primary and Secondary Schools. The sessions highlighted the assisting instructions and application methods for promoting digital change of education in main and secondary schools, which intends to boost trainees’ digital literacy and gear up the more youthful generation to satisfy the chances and shifts of the digital period.

The LTE 2026 included more than 600 regional and abroad cubicles, and over 270 program sessions with the intro of brand-new sessions such as the “Parents’ Summit”Speakers from all over the world likewise participated in the occasion to share future class services to more advance Hong Kong’s advancement in the field of digital education.

This year’s DEW combined professionals, scholars, policy scientists, and agents from education and innovation sectors from Hong Kong, the Mainland and around the globe, in addition to instructors, trainees and moms and dads, to check out brand-new patterns in academic innovation advancement, especially concentrating on how AI can drive development in knowing and mentor, and construct a future-ready digital education community collaboratively.

To learn more on DEW, please go to the Digital Education Resource Platform (www.digitaleducation.hk/en/).