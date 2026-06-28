Hong Kong – “Sea, Land, Sky”-themed Carnival leads public to check out Hong Kong’s ICH products and geographical functions (with images)

“Sea, Land, Sky”-themed Carnival leads public to check out Hong Kong’s ICH products and geographical functions (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department is holding the “ICH Wonder Adventure: Sea, Land & Sky” Carnival at the TKO Plaza in Tseung Kwan O today (June 27) and tomorrow (June 28). The Carnival is among the programs of Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Month 2026. With the style “Sea, Land, Sky”the carnival unites ICH products and the geographical functions of Hong Kong. Through interactive video games, experiential workshops and ICH screens, it will permit the general public to check out Hong Kong ICH in an enjoyable and appealing method.

The video game zone of the Carnival is created in a chessboard idea. Members of the general public can take part on-site free of charge. Through a series of activities, consisting of Fishing Net Casting, Salt Making Treasure Hunt, Movable-type Printing Trial, ICH Quiz Wheel and ICH ABC, the general public might discover the methods of fishing net plaiting, fishing techniques, salt-making and movable-type printing, in addition to anglers’s understanding about deep space and nature. After gathering stamps while playing to finish a postcard to be dispersed on-site, the general public might publish it at the publishing box in the Carnival, and will get the postcard later on with a stamp under the unique series “Intangible Cultural Heritage – Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade”freshly provided in mid-June 2026 by Hongkong Post. The general public might likewise draw a dialect card, which will present typical words and expressions in dialects consisting of Cantonese, Hakka dialect, Wai Tau (Punti) dialect and Fishermen’s dialect in texts and illustrations.

The general public can sign up with experiential workshops including wood sculpting, precious jewelry making and fishing net plaiting strategies on the very first day. More workshops of different styles will be held tomorrow, consisting of the mahjong tile making method, in which individuals will attempt their hand at sculpting and colouring mahjong tiles including styles that show Hong Kong’s distinct character and geographical functions, such as pineapple buns, milk tea, aeroplanes and cruising ships. In the workshop on the precious jewelry making strategy, the individuals can develop smart phone stands looking like the vibrant dance posture of advantageous animals by utilizing precious jewelry making tools. In the workshop on the fishing web plaiting strategy, individuals will be directed by the trainer in making double-sided multi-use fishing net pouches. In the workshop on the blown sugar strategy, the trainer will show and present the blown sugar strategy, permitting the individuals to produce their own blown sugar developments.

For information of the carnival, please go to the site: www.icho.hk/en/web/icho/2026_hkich_month_carnival_tko_plaza.html.