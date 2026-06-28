Foxconn and Sharp Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Collaboration in New Business Areas

Hon Hai Technology Group (Head workplace: New Taipei City, Taiwan; Chairman: Young Liu; hereinafter “Foxconn”and Sharp Corporation (Head workplace: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Tetsuji Kawamura; hereinafter “Sharp”have actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for tactical partnership today, June 24, 2026. Through the facility of a partnership structure and interaction structure, the 2 business will integrate Foxconn’s innovations based upon its “3+3+3” technique (* 1), along with its international production abilities, supply chain, and platform for producing brand-new services, with Sharp’s internationally acknowledged brand name, market channels, and service network. By collectively analyzing cooperation designs for research study and advancement and commercialization, the business intend to broaden market chances and speed up the development of brand-new services.

This MoU covers locations consisting of AI facilities and services, energy and ESG-related applications, robotics and clever automation systems, next-generation interactions innovations, and wise cities. It promotes the joint advancement of ingenious product or services customized to market requirements.

As an initial step, the 2 business will start analyzing the facility of a research study and advancement platform. Leveraging innovations that Foxconn concentrates on as crucial development locations under its “3+3+3” method, such as AI, energy, robotics, EVs (electrical lorries), and next-generation interactions, the business will promote joint research study and advancement, PoC (* 2), and market implementation to enhance their particular competitiveness.

In addition, the business will deal with constructing an organization advancement platform. This platform will act as an essential structure for commercialization and execution. By integrating Foxconn’s production abilities, supply chain, and international partner network with Sharp’s brand name and market benefits, the business intend to collectively check out brand-new organization domains in international markets consisting of Japan, and speed up company growth.

One example of this effort is AI facilities, which has actually been bring in considerable attention recently. In the AI server service, where Sharp has actually revealed its market entry, the business will think about releasing AI server-related items and services under the Sharp brand name. By supplying end-to-end services from application assistance to item supply, operation, and upkeep, they intend to react to quickly growing need for high-performance computing and AI applications.

Remark by Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn:”As an important affiliated company of the Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Sharp possesses strong brand value and a solid market foundation. Through this collaboration framework, we look forward to creating synergies between our organizations and developing new business models in growth sectors such as AI, energy, and robotics, further enhancing Sharp’s corporate value and the overall competitiveness of the Foxconn Group.”

Remark by Tetsuji Kawamura, President and CEO of Sharp Corporation:”Sharp has a strong brand presence deeply rooted in global markets including Japan, along with a solid customer base. We expect that this collaboration will enable us to jointly promote the launch of new businesses and drive further growth by combining Sharp’s strengths with Foxconn’s capabilities in research and development and global supply chains.”

Moving forward, the 2 business will thoroughly take a look at cooperation chances throughout numerous locations while carefully keeping track of market requirements and market patterns. Through a phased technique to execution, Foxconn and Sharp objective to produce long-lasting worth together.

* 1 Foxconn’s “3+3+3” method integrates 3 service sectors, EVs, digital health, and robotics, with 3 core innovations, AI, semiconductors, and next-generation interactions, intending to develop 3 platforms: wise production, clever EV, and wise cities.

* 2 PoC (Proof of Concept): Verification activities performed to verify the expediency of originalities or services.



Subject: Press release summary