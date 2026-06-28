DENSO Group Formulates New Environmental Policy “Eco Vision 2035”

DENSO Corporation has actually created a brand-new DENSO Group ecological policy, “Eco Vision 2035,” to resolve ecological obstacles. Under this vision, as ecological problems such as environment modification, water lacks and resources end up being progressively serious and complicated year by year, DENSO intends to completely lower the ecological effect of its own company activities. At the exact same time, leveraging its strengths in innovation and production, DENSO looks for to supply society with “favorable ecological worth * 1” that adds to accomplishing neutrality throughout society.

DENSO intends to add to the production of a sophisticated movement society while accomplishing both ecological sustainability and organization development. To this end, the business will continue to promote ecological management, making every effort not just to lower ecological effect throughout all elements of its operations– consisting of items and production– however likewise to develop financial worth through ecological efforts. As a long-lasting standard, DENSO creates an “Eco Vision” every 10 years. Under “Eco Vision 2025”, developed in financial 2016, DENSO worked to halve its energy usage and promoted efforts such as accomplishing absolutely no emissions of waste, decreasing water use, and understanding eco-friendly production websites. * 2

Structure on these accomplishments and taking into consideration modifications in the social and company environment, DENSO has actually now developed “Eco Vision 2035” as a brand-new standard for the next years.

Under Eco Vision 2035, DENSO will concentrate on 3 essential locations:

Environment Change (Carbon Neutral)

Resource Circulation (Circular Economy)

Nature Positive (Harmony with Nature)

Throughout these locations, DENSO will drive 3 changes:

Broadening neutrality

Cultivating favorable effect

Establishing individuals and collaborations that produce ecological worth

Broadening Neutrality

In addition to advancing carbon neutrality, DENSO will freshly intend to broaden its efforts to accomplish neutrality (absolutely no effect) in the nature-positive domain. Particularly, DENSO will work to lower and reduce the effects of ecological effect throughout the supply chain and address water dangers in areas dealing with water scarcities by teaming up with regional neighborhoods and stakeholders.

Cultivating Positive Impact

DENSO will continue to enhance biodiversity efforts while adding to decreasing ecological effect throughout society in the fields of carbon neutrality and circular economy. Particularly, DENSO is establishing CO2 capture innovations * 3 to promote carbon recycling by actively catching and recycling given off CO2. In addition, DENSO is advancing the advancement of hydrogen usage innovations * 4– hydrogen being a tidy energy source that does not give off CO2– to add to attaining carbon neutrality throughout society. In the circular economy field, DENSO is advancing the advancement of sophisticated automatic accuracy taking apart innovations * 5 and promoting the facility of systems for resource blood circulation from end-of-life lorries to brand-new lorries.

Establishing People and Partnerships that Create Environmental Value

To advance these efforts, a crucial top priority is establishing individuals and collaborations that develop ecological worth. As part of efforts to motivate each worker to deepen their interest and engagement in ecological problems and do something about it, DENSO will present systems that connect specific objectives with its materiality (concern concerns), which have actually long consisted of ecological elements. Through these efforts, the business will promote organization-wide change in awareness and habits.

Key Concept 1 of Eco Vision 2035

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Secret Concept 2 of Eco Vision 2035

Under “Eco Vision 2035”, DENSO will speed up the development of ecological worth and continue adding to the awareness of a sustainable society.



Subject: Press release summary