FIFA World Cup: Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s reunion fuels Fight Club memes and follow up speculation

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club (L), the stars at the FIFA World Cup match

Upgraded on : 27 Jun 2026, 1:55 am

It would appear like the very first guideline of Battle Club has actually been broken! Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, who starred in David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic, were found together at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reunion occurred on June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the 2 enjoyed the USA handle Turkey in an extreme Group D match.

The stars were captured on video camera in the middle of an apparently deep discussion, as they saw the topsy-turvy match that eventually ended in a 3-2 success for Turkey, even as the USA ditched through to the knockout stage.

As quickly as pictures of the stars appeared on social networks, netizens commemorated it with funny responses, a few of which have actually ended up being viral now. Referencing Battle Club‘s well-known plot twist, where Pitt’s Tyler Durden ends up being a delusion of the Norton character’s creativity, fans and sports outlets made jokes and memes out of their reunion. ESPN’s SportsCenter and fans joked that “Edward Norton was just talking to himself in the stands.” A number of memes explained that by making a public look, the stars were actively breaking the movie’s most spiritual guideline: “Do not speak about Fight Club.”