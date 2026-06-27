The wait is lastly over for fans excited to see Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan share screen area as soon as again. The makers of Haiwaan have actually formally revealed that the much-anticipated thriller, directed by well-known filmmaker Priyadarshan, will strike movie theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan locks September 11, 2026 release date

Backed by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, Haiwaan is being placed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller that guarantees thriller, grasping drama and high-stakes storytelling. The movie marks a considerable partnership as Priyadarshan reunites with Akshay Kumar while likewise combining Akshay and Saif Ali Khan for a much-awaited on-screen reunion.

Revealing the release date on social networks, KVN Productions shared an appealing poster in addition to the caption, “One fascination. One unrelenting pursuit. One date you’ll wish to keep in mind. #Haiwaan – A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar … In movie theaters 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars”.

The statement has actually currently produced substantial enjoyment amongst spectators, with fans eagerly anticipating viewing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together when again. Throughout the years, the duo has actually provided unforgettable efficiencies and has actually been valued for their uncomplicated sociability on screen. With Haiwaanaudiences can anticipate to see the 2 stars in an entirely various cinematic area, headlining what is being referred to as an extreme and gripping thriller.

One fixation.

One unrelenting pursuit.

One date you’ll wish to keep in mind. #Haiwaan- A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar ✨

In movie theaters 11th September 2026.

Mark your calendars #SaifAliKhan @akshaykumar @priyadarshandir @ipritamofficial … pic.twitter.com/cAuIDV7sTR — KVN Productions(@KvnProductions)June 27, 2026

Apart from the leading set, Haiwaan Boasts a strong supporting cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in essential functions. While the makers have actually selected to keep the story securely under covers, the movie is anticipated to focus on styles of fixation, pursuit and thriller, contributing to the intrigue surrounding the task.

Directed by Priyadarshan, who is understood for crafting movies throughout categories with equivalent skill, Haiwaan is anticipated to mix mental stress with edge-of-the-seat drama. With an accomplished filmmaker at the helm and a star-studded cast leading the story, the movie is currently being counted amongst the most expected theatrical releases of 2026.

A KVN Productions and Thespian Films production, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The thriller is slated for an around the world theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Check out: Saiyami Kher commemorates a cycle minute as she reunites with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan after 12 years

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.