Among the most popular authors of the movie market, Tanishk Bagchi, is now engaged. Bollywood Hungama has actually specifically found out that the engagement happened the other day, Friday, June 26.

EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi gets engaged to Payal Dangodra in a close-knit event at Mahaveer Jain’s home; Amruta Fadnavis participates in

Tanishk Bagchi’s engagement accompanied Payal Dangodra, a popular style, charm, food, travel and way of life material developer.

The engagement event was a close knit one and occurred in the Mumbai house of manufacturer Mahaveer Jain. Just buddies and member of the family existed to delight in the events and bless the couple.

According to inside sources, Amruta Fadnavis, better half of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was among the visitors and she even sang tunes.

Surprisingly, Tanishk Bagchi has actually now turned manufacturer together with vibrant young manufacturer Divyansh Jain under ‘MJF NXT’, a platform by Mahaveer Jain Films to provide a platform for emerging innovative skills in the show business landscape.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi of Saiyaara popularity turns manufacturer with ‘MJF NXT’ effort of Mahaveer Jain Films along with Divyansh Jain

Tags: Amit Upadhyay, Amruta Fadnavis, Bollywood News, Engagement, Mahaveer Jain, Mahaveer Jain Films, Mahaveer S Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, News, Payal Dangodra, Tanishk Bagchi

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