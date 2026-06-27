IP Go-Global Business Matching Session kept in Guangzhou

TheIP Go-Global Business Matching Sessioncollectively arranged by the Intellectual Property Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation (Guangdong Intellectual Property Administration), co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Intellectual Property Office of Guangzhou Development District, and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, was held today at Science City in Guangzhou.

The occasion set up some 50 one-to-one service matching conferences in between Guangdong business and Hong Kong IP company. It likewise included a networking luncheon and a thematic workshop which drew in more than 150 market individuals. The occasion is targeted at assisting Chinese Mainland business broaden into global markets by leveraging Hong Kong as their main launchpad and boosting Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation in the copyright field and reinforcing international competitiveness.

In December 2025, the HKTDC and the HKSAR Government collectively arranged the 15th Business of IP Asia Forum. A committed “IP Go-Global Business Matching Session” was hosted throughout that online forum. Structure on the success of in 2015’s online forum, this occasion acts as among the essential efforts under the Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation structure, additional enhancing Hong Kong’s distinct function as a “very port” and “extremely value-adder” in general nationwide advancement.

Peter WongHKTDC’s Regional Director of Southern China stated: “Against the background of the nation’s proactive promo of growth and its focus on top quality advancement under the 15th Five-Year Plan, business in Guangdong are actively broadening into abroad markets, driving continual need for worldwide oriented IP services– especially in abroad IP defense and conflict resolution. Hong Kong’s legal and copyright system lines up with global requirements, and with its reputable expert services sector, Hong Kong is placed to supply value-added, extensive assistance to Mainland business. This allows them to efficiently secure their developments, alleviate functional threats, improve general competitiveness, and attain international growth.”

David WongDirector of Intellectual Property of the HKSAR Government stated: “In the current World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, Hong Kong’s international competitiveness has actually increased to 2nd internationally. Hong Kong is geared up with the special benefits of the ‘one nation, 2 systems’ concept, a sound typical law system, a global company environment and first-rate expert services, and is a perfect platform for Mainland business to broaden into abroad markets.”

The occasion combined federal government agents, business, and IP experts from both Guangdong and Hong Kong. Amongst them was a delegation of around 20 agents chosen by associations of IP professionals, consisting of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association Hong Kong Group (APAA), the Hong Kong Chinese Patent Attorneys Association (HKCPAA), the Hong Kong Institute of Patent Practitioners Ltd (HIPP), the Hong Kong Institute of Trade Mark Practitioners (HKITMP), and The Law Society of Hong Kong (Intellectual Property Committee). Their involvement in case highlights Hong Kong’s strengths in global legal and expert services, and combines its function as a tactical platform for Mainland business looking for to broaden internationally.

Helping with some 50 one-to-one service matching sessions in between Guangdong business and Hong Kong IP specialists, the occasion concentrated on lining up with useful requirements, promoting direct exchanges in between Guangdong’s development & & innovation, cultural and imaginative business, and Hong Kong’s IP company. The effort serves a double function: to much better comprehend the crucial requirements of Guangdong business in their international growth efforts, and to display Hong Kong’s varied IP expert services. Business matching plans are developed to improve partnership results by developing a routine exchange and matching platform, enhancing cooperation in between the 2 locations in IP defense, utilisation and services, promoting local development and commercial updating, and cultivating long-lasting collaborations.

In addition to business matching sessions, the thematic workshop covered crucial problems connected to worldwide growth, consisting of IP threat management, cross-border disagreement resolution, worldwide patent portfolio techniques, and global advancement methods. It likewise presented Hong Kong’s beneficial service environment and pertinent assistance policies, supplying positive and useful insights to assist business accomplish stable development amidst a complex and progressing worldwide landscape.

The HKTDC will continue to work carefully with stakeholders to promote more cross-border exchange and cooperation platforms, assist in complementary benefits in between Hong Kong and the Mainland in expert services, even more reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a local IP trading centre, and assistance business in taking chances and broadening globally.

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TheIP Go-Global Business Matching Business Sessionorganized some 50 one-to-one service matching conferences in between Guangdong business and Hong Kong IP company. TheIP Go-Global Business Matching Business Sessionincluded a networking luncheon and a thematic workshop, with the workshop covering crucial concerns experienced by business in the procedure of worldwide growth.

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HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and organization center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and service objectives to produce organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise offers current market insights and item info by means of research study reports and digital news channels. For additional information, please go to: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and < img src ="data:image/png;base64,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" width ="23" height ="20"> LinkedIn



Subject: Press release summary