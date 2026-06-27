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Business Edward Norton remembers ‘nervy’ opening night of Fight Club with Brad Pitt: ‘Crowd booed it’ By Correspondent - 70

Upgraded on : 27 Jun 2026, 12:46 am It has actually been 27 years given that the release of Battle Clubdirected by David Fincher and starring Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter. While the movie is commemorated now and has a cult status, it tanked at package workplace upon its 1999 release and even got some negativeness from popular critics. In a current interview with Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David SpadeEdward Norton recalled at the preliminary reception for the movie, which remains in plain contrast to how the audience sees it now. Throughout the discussion, Norton advised audiences of a reality that frequently gets ignored. “People forget that Fight Club was a total financial bomb,” Norton stated. He discussed that the movie was rather costly for its time, costing around “60 or 70 million bucks to make,” It had a hard time greatly to discover an audience in theaters. Norton kept in mind that he does not even understand if the movie handled to reach “40 million at the US box office.” The difficulty for the movie began even before it struck theaters. According to Norton, the studio made “a very strange decision to premiere that movie at the Venice Film Festival.” He felt right from the start that the distinguished celebration “did not feel like a good fit” for a gritty, disorderly movie like Battle Club At the hotel before the best, Pitt asked Norton how he believed the best would go. Norton remembered responding, “I do not think this is going to go well at all,” to which Pitt concurred, stating, “me neither. Let’s get stoned.”

Keeping in mind that he felt “lightweight” at the time, Norton stated that the experience of viewing the best unfold was especially extreme for him and Pitt. Being in the back of the theater, the stars viewed as the crowd responded with open hostility. The audience not just “booed at the end,” Lots of individuals really “left in the middle of it,” recalled Norton.

Yet, despite the crowd’s negative reaction to the film, Pitt knew they had made something incredibly special. After the screening, he turned to Norton in the dark, looking “sort of tearful,” and made a strong declaration about his own profession. He specified, “I think that’s the best movie I am ever going to be in.”

Norton confessed that while it was a “very nervy” experience to view their work get turned down at the celebration, it eventually left him with a “extremely cool sensation”.

is having a minute today as its stars Norton and Pitt have actually reunited at the FIFA World Cup for the USA’s current match with Turkey. The stars’ reunion comes in the middle of speculation over a follow up to the cult timeless movie.