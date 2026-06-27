AICWA restates need for FIR versus Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Love & War set death; president Suresh Gupta states, “He was killing them”

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has actually repeated its need for stringent action versus filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali following the reported death of an employee on the sets of Love & & WarThe most recent declaration comes instantly after reports recommended that AICWA President Suresh Gupta had actually composed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, looking for the registration of an FIR versus Bhansali, a settlement of Rs. 1 crore for the departed employee’s household, and a top-level questions into the event.

AICWA repeats need for FIR versus Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Love & War set death; president Suresh Gupta states,”He was killing them”

According to reports, carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav, 42, apparently passed away after suffering an electrical shock throughout the shooting of the movie in the early hours of June 17, 2026. He is made it through by his other half and 2 young children. Attending to the occurrence, AICWA President Suresh Gupta declared that the death arised from a failure to preserve appropriate precaution on the movie set.

Describing the event, Gupta stated, “On 17th June, 2026, on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love & & Waramong our employees passes away. He is 42 years of ages, he has 2 young children, his other half. On that day, around 1.30 or 2 in the night, this occurrence took place. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a huge manufacturer and filmmaker. Which employee passed away due to the fact that of him. Due To The Fact That of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production, he lost his life. If he had actually followed all security standards on the set that day, the employee would have been amongst us.”

Gupta even more declared that comparable events had actually presumably occurred throughout the production of Bhansali’s previous movies. “This is not the very first occurrence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In his movie, Devdashe took 2 lives on the set. He took 2 lives since he didn’t follow security standards. In 2016, Padmaavat occurred. On that set, another employee passed away. In 2026, now, another employee passed away. On their set, 4 deaths have actually taken place once again and once again.”

Describing why the association has actually looked for criminal action, Gupta included, “That’s why, we had actually asked the AICW to submit a murder case versus Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was killing them. ‘Four employees are losing their lives on your set. And still, rather of shooting and discovering your lesson, you are continually killing the employees on the set’. You do not follow security standards. Today, go and ask that employee’s household, who has 2 more youthful children and an other half what they feel.”

He concluded by worrying the requirement for more powerful security requirements for employees in the movie market and shared, “You will not hear the news that a huge manufacturer passed away on the set or a huge star passed away. You will hear it each time that an employee passed away. Why do employees pass away whenever? Since they do not offer security to the employees to conserve cash. That’s why we had actually asked the AICW to submit a murder case versus Sanjay Leela Bhansali and take rigorous action by signing up an FIR for the very same. That’s what we had actually asked.”

At the time of publishing, there has actually been no main reaction from Sanjay Leela Bhansali or his production group concerning the current remarks made by AICWA President Suresh Gupta. The matter stays under examination following the reported occurrence on the sets of Love & & War

Check out: Love & & War set catastrophe: Worker passes away after declared electrical shock; Bhansali Productions provides Rs 40 lakhs as settlement

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

Tags: AICWA, All Indian Cine Workers Association, Bollywood, Death, Demise, Love & & War, Love And War, News, Safety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Suresh Gupta, Workers

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