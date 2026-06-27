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Home Business Drone startup Elroy Air to list on Nasdaq via $1 billion SPAC...

Drone startup Elroy Air to list on Nasdaq via $1 billion SPAC deal

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Cargo drone startup Elroy Air is set to go public in the US through a $1 billion merger with blank-check firm Columbus Circle Capital Corp II. This strategic move, expected to yield at least $165 million, will fuel Elroy Air’s development of autonomous heavy-cargo drones for defence and logistics.

Image for Drone startup Elroy Air to list on Nasdaq via $1 billion SPAC dealAgencies

Cargo drone startup Elroy Air has agreed to list in the U.S. through ‌a merger ⁠with ⁠blank-check firm Columbus Circle Capital Corp II in a deal valued at roughly $1 billion, the companies said on Friday.

The deal is expected to generate proceeds of at least $165 million from committed investors, with up ⁠to $230 million ‌from the SPAC’s trust account, depending on redemptions.

A SPAC is a ⁠shell company that raises money through an IPO to merge with a private business, allowing it to go public without a traditional IPO.

Elroy Air, which is developing autonomous heavy-cargo drones for defense, rapid response and commercial logistics, expects to be listed ‌on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ELRY.”

It intends to use the proceeds to accelerate ⁠its technology and platform development, enable strategic M&A, and hire talent in software and hybrid-electric systems.

The companies expect the deal to close in late 2026.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Friday.

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