Passport service charges to rise by up to 139% from July 1, 2026: Check revised fees for fresh passports, renewals and tatkal services

Getting a passport is about to get pricier for everyone, including regular and Tatkaal applicants, across a wide range of passport services. The Ministry of External Affairs has raised the service fees for both normal and tatkal passports (for both India and abroad categories) significantly. The new charges will kick in starting July 1, 2026.

A comparison with the existing Passport Seva charges makes it clear that fees for most passport-related services are set to rise significantly. For the India category, the fee hike could be as much as 75%, while for the abroad category, it could soar up to 139%.

The proposed fee changes cover fresh passports, passport reissues, replacement of lost or damaged passports, Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), and many other services.

Passport services charges (current vs applicable from July 1, 2026

Service Current Normal Fee Proposed Normal Fee (From July 1) Current Tatkaal Fee Proposed Tatkaal Fee (From July 1) Fresh passport/Reissue (36 pages) – Adults ₹1,500 ₹2,500 ₹3,500 ₹5,000* Fresh passport/Reissue (60 pages) – Adults ₹2,000 ₹3,500 ₹4,000 ₹6,000* Fresh passport/Reissue (36 pages) – Minors (below 18 years) ₹1,000 ₹1,750 ₹3,000 ₹4,250* Replacement of lost/damaged passport (36 pages) – Adults ₹3,000 ₹5,000 ₹5,000 ₹7,500* Replacement of lost/damaged passport (60 pages) – Adults ₹3,500 ₹6,000 ₹5,500 ₹8,500* Replacement of lost/damaged passport (36 pages) – Minors (below 18 years) Not specified ₹4,250 Not specified ₹6,750 Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) ₹500 ₹750 Not applicable Not applicable Certificate of Identity Not available ₹1,000 Not applicable Not applicable Emergency Certificate Not available Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Replacement for deletion of ECR/change in personal particulars (36 pages) ₹1,500 Not specified ₹3,500 Not specified Replacement for deletion of ECR/change in personal particulars (60 pages) ₹2,000 Not specified ₹4,000 Not specified Replacement for deletion of ECR/change in personal particulars (36 pages) – Minors ₹1,000 Not specified ₹3,000 Not specified

Separate fee structure for services availed abroad

The proposed fee structure separately lists charges for passport services available outside India. For example, a fresh 36-page passport application abroad would cost $125 under the normal category and $250 under the Tatkaal category.

Fresh and re-issue passport fees increased

Currently, for a fresh or a renewed passport, an adult applicant pays Rs 1,500 for a 36-page and Rs 2,000 for a 60-page passport. From July 1, 2026, the charges will increase to Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500, respectively.

Lost or damaged passport fees

Applicants seeking a replacement passport due to loss or damage will also have to pay more. In case of a lost or a damaged passport, for an ordinary passport containing 36 pages, the applicant will have to pay Rs 5,000 (currently Rs 3,000). For a 60-page passport, the fee will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000.

Fees for fresh, reissue passports for minors

Currently, the fee for a fresh or a re-issued 36-page passport for minors (below 18 years of age), is Rs 1,000. From July 1, 2026, this fee will increase to Rs 1,750. In addition, the fee for issuing a 36-page replacement of a lost or a damaged passport of a minor will increase from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,250.

Fees for Tatkaal passport services (fresh and re-issue)

An adult applicant now pays Rs 3,500 for a 36-page and Rs 4,000 for a 60-page passport in case of a fresh passport issue or passport renewal. From July 1, 2026, the charges will go up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

Tatkaal replacement passport due to loss or damage

Tatkaal applicants seeking a replacement passport due to loss or damage will also see an increase in fees. For an ordinary passport, in case of a lost or a damaged passport containing 36 pages, the fee is now Rs 5,000 and will be raised to Rs 7,500. For a 60-page passport, an applicant will have to pay Rs 8,500 from July 1, instead of Rs 5,500 charged at present.

Tatkaal fee for minor applicants

Currently, the fee for a fresh passport or re-issue of a 36-page passport for minors (below 18 years of age), valid for five years or until the child attains the age of 18, whichever is earlier, is Rs 3,000. From July 1, 2026, this fee will increase to Rs 4,250. In addition, the fee for issuing a replacement 36-page passport in case of a lost or a damaged passport for minors will be Rs 6,750.

Miscellaneous services charges

The fee for miscellaneous passport services, including the issue of a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), Surrender Certificate, Global Entry Program verification, and other passport-based certificates, will increase from Rs 500 to Rs 750.

Discount available for these categories

A 10% discount on passport fees for fresh applications (but not for re-issue) is available for children below 8 years of age and senior citizens above 60 years of age.

Passport fees for applying from abroad

The revised passport fee schedule also introduces a separate fee structure for Indian citizens applying for passport and related services from abroad.