Sathgalli set to host Dasara Kambala, final nod pending

Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai with DCPs Harsha Priamvada and Sundar Raj inspected the sites to host Kambala during Mysuru Dasara, Friday

Mysuru: Sathgalli has emerged as the preferred venue for the proposed Kambala event during this year’s Mysuru Dasara after inspection by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, officials, and Kambala experts.Rai and the team inspected two sites — near Premier Studio on Hunsur Road and near VTU at Sathgalli.

The latter was favoured for its spacious surroundings, parking capacity for nearly 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles, and proximity to the Yuva Dasara venue.Rai said the final venue would be decided after submitting a detailed proposal to the chief minister. Officials from the district administration and police department also assessed the sites for traffic management, crowd control, and public safety.The two-day Kambala festival is tentatively scheduled for Oct 18 and 19 as part of the Dasara celebrations.

Rai, who has organised Kambala events including the Bengaluru Kambala, has been entrusted with coordinating the Mysuru event following directions from the chief minister.Around 150 to 200 pairs of buffalo are expected to participate in races to be held during the day and at night. The animals will halt at Madikeri en route to Mysuru, where arrangements for water, rest, and veterinary care will be made.The event will require nearly 20 acres for the race track and another 10 acres for parking.

Authorities plan to build galleries for spectators, provide VIP and general seating, and set up food courts featuring traditional cuisine from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.The estimated cost of organising the event is between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore. While the govt is expected to provide a special grant, organisers say sponsorships will meet a significant portion of the expenditure. Rai said strict financial transparency would be maintained and every rupee accounted for.Officials believe including Kambala in Mysuru Dasara will showcase Karnataka’s coastal sporting tradition and offer lakhs of visitors a unique cultural experience.