6 foods kings and royals in ancient India reportedly loved eating

Every grand celebration needed a grand sweet, and laddoos rarely disappointed. Whether made from roasted gram flour, wheat or sesame, these bite-sized treats were enriched with dry fruits, saffron and pure ghee in royal kitchens. They travelled well, lasted longer than many desserts and became a staple at coronations, festivals and palace ceremonies, making them one of India’s oldest royal indulgences.

Royal kitchens were also known for celebrating the changing seasons through food. Fresh fruits, fragrant herbs, hand-ground spices and ingredients sourced from different regions of the kingdom found their way onto elaborate platters. Meals were designed not only to satisfy hunger but also to display abundance, hospitality and the remarkable culinary skills of palace cooks who perfected recipes over generations.

Centuries have passed, kingdoms have disappeared and royal kitchens have fallen silent, but many of these dishes continue to thrive in Indian homes. The recipes may be simpler today, yet every spoonful of kheer or bite of a ghee-laden laddoo still carries a hint of the flavours that once graced the tables of kings.