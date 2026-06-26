FIFA World Cup|Turkiye vs USA LIVE updates: Group D match underway

19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459003 material= > < meta itemprop= material= 19459008 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459012 > < meta itemprop= material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = 19459018 itemtype= >< meta material= itemprop= 19459005 > 19460900< period itemscope = itemprop = 19459023 itemtype= 19459024 >< meta material= itemprop= 19459005 >< meta material= 19459027 . itemprop = . 19459028 > < meta material= 19459032 itemprop= >< meta material= itemprop= > < meta itemprop = 19459038 material= 19459016 > < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material = 19459016 > < meta itemprop= 19459050 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta material = 19459020 itemprop= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459060 > 19460900 < meta itemprop= 19459028 material = >< meta material = 19459066 itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material= 19459068 itemprop= > < period itemtype= itemscope = itemprop= >< period itemtype = 19459061 itemscope= itemprop = >< meta material= itemprop= 19459028 >< meta material= 19459078 itemprop = 19459067 >< meta material= itemprop = > 19460900 < meta material= itemprop= > < meta material= itemprop = 19459028 > 19460900 < meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459025 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459027 >< meta itemprop= material= >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459103 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459105 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459108 material= 19459109 > < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459117 > 19460900 < meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459061 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459067 material= 19459128 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459130 > < meta itemprop= material = 19459113 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459115 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= > Home< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459145 material= 19459146 > 19460952 Sport< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= > < li itemprop= itemscope itemtype= > Football< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460957 The U.S. now turn their focus to Wednesday’s knockout-round conference with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara 19460962 Upgraded – June 26, 2026 09:54 am IST 19460964 19460889 19460965 19460970 19460971 Arda Guler of Turkiye heats up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match in between Türkiye and USA at Los Angeles Stadium on June 25, 2026 in Inglewood, California.|Image Credit: AFP 19460964 19460971 19460962 19460963 T 19460900 urkey beat an inferior United States side 3-2 with a last-gasp objective from Kaan Ayhan at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday for their very first win of the competition, with the co-hosts having actually currently won Group D and a location in the knockout round. 19460964 The Americans, who made 9 modifications to their group, took an early lead for the 3rd straight match when Auston Trusty scored in the 3rd minute to the delight of a sold-out crowd. 19460964 19460973 This live is now closed 19460975 19460964 19460971 19460889 19460977 FILTER UPDATES 19460978 19460971 19460889 19460962 19460963 full-time 19460900 19460963 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459173 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:32 19460962 99′ 19460964 19460962 2nd Half ends, Türkiye 3, USA 2. 19460952 objective 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459188 >< meta itemprop = material= 19459202 > June 26, 2026 09:31 19460964 19460962 97:50 Goal Objective! Türkiye 3, USA 2. Kaan Ayhan( Türkiye) ideal footed shot from extremely close quarters to the centre of the objective. 19460964 19460971 19460889< meta itemprop= 19459044 material= 19459188 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:31 19460964 19460962 97:49 Attempt Blocked 19460962 Try obstructed. Can Uzun( Türkiye) best footed shot from the left side of the 6 backyard box is obstructed. 19460971 19460952< li data-event-publish-date= 19459215 data-item = data-event-uri= 19459217 data-event-id= id= 19459218 itemprop =. 19459178 itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460963 totally free kick 19460963 19460900 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459229 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:29 19460962 94:49 Free Kick Lost Handball by Ricardo Pepi( USA). 19460971 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459241 > June 26, 2026 09:29 19460962 94:47 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Ricardo Pepi (USA) left footed shot from the left side of package is obstructed. Helped by Christian Pulisic. 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:26 19460964 19460962 92:19 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Álex Zendejas( USA) left footed shot from the best side of package is obstructed. Helped by Alex Freeman. 19460971 19460952 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459254 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 26, 2026 09:25 19460964 19460962 91:30 End Delay Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460964 19460971 19460952< li data-event-publish-date= 19459266 data-event-uri= 19459267 data-event-id= 19459268 id= itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 26, 2026 09:25 19460964 91:25 Substitution 19460964 Alternative, Türkiye. Irfan Can Kahveci changes Baris Alper Yilmaz. 19460964 19460952 19460889< meta itemprop = material= 19459266 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 26, 2026 09:25 91:02 Substitution 19460964 19460962 Alternative, Türkiye. Mert Müldür changes Oguz Aydin. 19460964 19460952 19460962 half time 19460900 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459290 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 09:23 90′ Added Time 19460964 19460962 4th authorities has actually revealed 7 minutes of included time. 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459307 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459305 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459305 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 09:23 19460962 89:56 Start Delay 19460964 Postpone in match since of an injury Auston Trusty (USA). 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459317 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459320 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 totally free kick 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459317 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459317 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:21 19460964 88:45 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Ozan Kabak (Türkiye). 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459317 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459334 data-event-id = 19459335 id = 19459335 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 19460963 complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459346 > June 26, 2026 09:21 19460962 88:45 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459348 data-event-id = 19459349 id = 19459349 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459347 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459358 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:21 19460962 87:30 Substitution 19460962 Replacement, Türkiye. Kaan Ayhan changes Orkun Kökçü. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459359 data-item = 19459360 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459362 id = 19459362 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > off side 19460900 19460963 < img src = 19459366 data-src-template = > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19459359 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:20 19460964 19460962 87:07 Offside Offside, USA. Christian Pulisic is captured offside. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459375 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19459374 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:19 19460962 85:52 Substitution 19460962 Replacement, USA. Malik Tillman changes Weston McKennie. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459386 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459386 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459386 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:16 19460962 83:40 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Oguz Aydin (Türkiye) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459386 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459404 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460900 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459415 > June 26, 2026 09:16 19460964 19460962 83:40 Free Kick Lost Foul by Álex Zendejas (USA). 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459386 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459386 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:16 19460962 83:24 Substitution 19460962 Replacement, Türkiye. Can Uzun changes Kenan Yildiz. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459428 data-event-uri = 19459429 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459428 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 09:16 19460964 19460962 83:18 Substitution 19460962 Alternative, Türkiye. Çaglar Söyüncü changes Zeki Çelik. 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 19460963 complimentary kick < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 09:16 19460964 82:55 Free Kick Lost Foul by Salih Özcan (Türkiye). 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459428 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459458 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460963 totally free kick 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19459428 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459428 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 09:16 19460962 82:55 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459470 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459472 id = 19459472 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459481 > June 26, 2026 09:14 19460962 80:16 Miss 19460962 Try missed out on. Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) best footed shot from outside the box is high and large to the. Helped by Oguz Aydin. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459484 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 09:09 19460962 76:38 Miss 19460964 19460962 Try missed out on. Christian Pulisic (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Sergiño Dest following a corner. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459495 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:09 76:22 Substitution 19460962 Alternative, USA. Alex Freeman changes Joe Scally. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459482 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459508 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459482 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459517 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:09 19460964 19460962 76:09 Substitution Replacement, USA. Álex Zendejas changes Brenden Aaronson. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459518 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459518 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459518 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459529 > June 26, 2026 09:09 19460964 19460962 75:56 Substitution 19460962 Replacement, USA. Sergiño Dest changes Giovanni Reyna. 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459530 data-item = 19459531 data-event-uri = 19459532 data-event-id = id = 19459533 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 19460963 corner 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = 19459537 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459530 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459530 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:08 19460964 19460962 75:24 Corner 19460964 19460962 Corner, USA. Yielded by Abdülkerim Bardakci. 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459545 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459547 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459545 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459545 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459556 > June 26, 2026 09:04 19460964 71:18 Miss Try missed out on. Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) ideal footed shot from the left side of the box is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Orkun Kökçü. 19460964 19460962 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459571 > June 26, 2026 09:04 19460962 70:41 Free Kick Won 19460964 Ricardo Pepi (USA) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460952 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459586 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:03 19460964 70:41 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Ozan Kabak (Türkiye). 19460962 totally free kick 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459601 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:03 70:06 Free Kick Won 19460962 Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460971 19460952< li data-event-publish-date= data-item= data-event-uri= 19459604 data-event-id= id= 19459605 itemprop= 19459178 itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > totally free kick 19460900 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459616 > June 26, 2026 09:03 19460964 70:06 Free Kick Lost 19460962 Foul by Sebastian Berhalter( USA ). 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19459617 >< meta itemprop = material = 19459628 > June 26, 2026 09:02 19460964 69:18 End Delay 19460964 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460971 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= material= 19459640 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 09:00 66:44 Start Delay Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460964 19460971 19460952 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459629 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459655 > June 26, 2026 09:00 66:35 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Arda Güler( Türkiye). 19460964 19460962 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459656 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459670 > June 26, 2026 09:00 19460964 19460962 66:35 Free Kick Won 19460962 Christian Pulisic( USA) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460971 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459682 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:59 19460964 19460962 30:28 Miss 19460964 Try missed out on. Orkun Kökçü( Türkiye) best footed shot from really close variety is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Eren Elmali. 19460971 19460952 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:58 65:10 Miss 19460964 Try missed out on. Weston McKennie (USA) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Sebastian Berhalter

with a cross following a corner. < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459706 > June 26, 2026 08:58 19460964 64:51 End Delay 19460964 19460962 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459718 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:57 63:25 Start Delay 19460964 19460962 Postpone in match since of an injury Ugurcan Çakir( Türkiye). 19460964 19460971 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459707 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:57 62:47 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Weston McKennie (USA) left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Brenden Aaronson . 19460964 19460971 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459707 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459742 > June 26, 2026 08:57 19460962 62:44 Attempt Saved 19460962 Try conserved. Christian Pulisic (USA) left footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the leading right corner by Ugurcan Çakir( Türkiye ). Helped by Ricardo Pepi. 19460964 19460971 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= 19459743 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459754 > June 26, 2026 08:57 19460962 62:42 Miss 19460964 19460962 Try missed out on. Ricardo Pepi (USA) best footed shot from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Joe Scally with a cross. 19460964 19460971 19460952 corner 19460900 < meta itemprop= material= 19459755 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459769 > June 26, 2026 08:55 62:49 Corner 19460962 Corner, USA. Yielded by Zeki Çelik. 19460971 June 26, 2026 08:55 61:16 Miss 19460962 Try missed out on. Brenden Aaronson (USA) ideal footed shot from the centre of the box misses out on to the. 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459783 data-event-id = 19459784 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459793 > June 26, 2026 08:55 19460964 61:14 Attempt Saved 19460964 19460962 Try conserved. Christian Pulisic (USA) left footed shot from a tough angle left wing is conserved in the centre of the objective by Ugurcan Çakir (Türkiye). Helped by Sebastian Berhalter. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459794 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459796 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 corner 19460900 < img src = 19459537 data-src-template = 19459537 > 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459794 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459808 > June 26, 2026 08:53 19460962 59:13 Corner 19460964 19460962 Corner, USA. Yielded by Zeki Çelik. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459811 data-event-id = id = 19459812 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick 19460963 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19459809 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 08:52 56:55 Free Kick Won 19460962 Baris Alper Yilmaz (Türkiye) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459824 data-event-uri = 19459825 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459824 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459824 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:50 57:18 Substitution 19460962 Replacement, USA. Christian Pulisic changes Timothy Weah. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459824 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459839 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 complimentary kick 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460964 < meta itemprop = material = 19459824 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459824 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459850 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:50 56:55 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mark McKenzie (USA). 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459360 data-event-uri = 19459853 data-event-id = 19459854 id = 19459854 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 off side < img src = 19459366 data-src-template = 19459366 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 08:49 56:18 Offside 19460962 Offside, USA. Joe Scally is captured offside. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459866 data-item = 19459360 data-event-uri = 19459868 data-event-id = 19459869 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > off side 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459866 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459866 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459880 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:48 19460964 55:02 Offside Offside, Türkiye. Arda Güler is captured offside. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459884 id = 19459884 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459881 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459881 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459895 > June 26, 2026 08:47 53:21 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Arda Güler (Türkiye). 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 19460963 complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459881 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459910 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:47 19460962 53:21 Free Kick Won Sebastian Berhalter (USA) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459911 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = 19459913 data-event-id = 19459914 id = 19459914 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 complimentary kick 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459911 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459925 > June 26, 2026 08:46 19460964 19460962 52:55 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459929 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459911 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459940 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:46 52:55 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Miles Robinson (USA). 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459360 data-event-uri = 19459943 data-event-id = 19459944 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460963 off side 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = 19459366 > 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:46 19460964 52:15 Offside 19460964 Offside, USA. Timothy Weah is captured offside. 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459959 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459911 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459970 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:46 52:07 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye). 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = 19459973 data-event-id = id = 19459974 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19459971 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:46 52:07 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Brenden Aaronson (USA) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459989 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 objective 19460963 < img src = 19459195 data-src-template = > 19460900 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459986 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460000 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:41 48:05 Goal 19460964 19460962 Objective! Türkiye 2, USA 2. Sebastian Berhalter (USA) best footed shot from outside package down left corner. < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460003 data-event-id = 19460004 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > corner 19460963 < img src = 19459537 data-src-template = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460001 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460001 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:40 19460962 47:10 Corner Corner, USA. Yielded by Zeki Çelik. 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460017 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460016 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 08:38 19460964 19460962 45′ Start 2nd Half starts Türkiye 2, USA 1. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460031 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 19460963 half time 19460900 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460042 > June 26, 2026 08:21 51:02 19460964 Half ends, Türkiye 2, USA 1. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460043 data-item = 19459360 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > off side 19460900 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:19 19460962 48:38 Offside 19460964 19460962 Offside, USA. Timothy Weah is captured offside. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460043 data-event-uri = 19460059 data-event-id =. 19460060 id= itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material = 19460069 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:19 19460964 19460962 47:39 Miss. Try missed out on. Auston Trusty( USA) header from the centre of package is too expensive. Helped by Sebastian Berhalter with a cross following a corner. 19460962 19460963 corner 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 26, 2026 08:17 47:13 Corner Corner, USA. Yielded by Abdülkerim Bardakci. 19460964 19460952 19460962 complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460085 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460099 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:17 45:32 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Weston McKennie (USA). 19460964 19460971 19460952 19460962 totally free kick 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460085 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19460114 > June 26, 2026 08:17 19460962 45:32 Free Kick Won 19460962 Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460971 19460962 19460963 half time 19460963 19460964 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460129 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:17 44:59 Added Time 19460962 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time.

19460964 19460971 19460952 19460962 complimentary kick 19460963 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460130 >< meta itemprop= material = 19460144 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:15 19460962 44:40 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Arda Güler( Türkiye ). 19460964 19460952 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460130 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:15 19460964 44:40 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Sebastian Berhalter( USA) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460964 19460952 < meta itemprop= material= 19460160 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 26, 2026 08:15 19460964 44:26 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Weston McKennie (USA) best footed shot from outside package is conserved in the bottom left corner by Ugurcan Çakir( Türkiye). Helped by Miles Robinson with a headed pass. 19460952 complimentary kick 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460186 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:14 19460962 43:09 Free Kick Won 19460962 Sebastian Berhalter( USA) wins a complimentary begin the protective half. 19460971 19460962 19460963 totally free kick 19460963 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460187 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:14 43:09 Free Kick Lost 19460962 Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz( Türkiye). 19460971 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460213 > June 26, 2026 08:14 19460962 42:28 Attempt Blocked 19460962 Try obstructed. Kenan Yildiz( Türkiye )left footed shot from the left side of package is obstructed. Helped by Ozan Kabak. 19460964 19460971 19460962 corner 19460900 19460963< img src= data-src-template= > 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= 19460214 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460228 > June 26, 2026 08:12 19460964 19460962 42:28 Corner 19460964 19460962 Corner, Türkiye. Yielded by Miles Robinson. 19460962 19460963 corner 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 26, 2026 08:11 19460962 41:12 Corner 19460964 Corner, USA. Yielded by Eren Elmali. 19460971 19460952 19460963 corner 19460900 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460258 > June 26, 2026 08:10 19460964 19460962 39:45 Corner 19460964 Corner, Türkiye. Yielded by Miles Robinson. 19460971 19460889 < meta itemprop= material= 19460244 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:10 19460962 39:45 Attempt Blocked 19460964 Try obstructed. Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye )left footed shot from the best side of the 6 backyard box is obstructed. Helped by Baris Alper Yilmaz with a headed pass. 19460964 19460971 19460962 totally free kick 19460963 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460271 >< meta itemprop= material= 19460285 > June 26, 2026 08:09 19460964 39:01 Free Kick Won 19460962 Eren Elmali (Türkiye )wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19460964 19460952 19460963 complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460300 > June 26, 2026 08:09 19460964 39:01 Free Kick Lost Foul by Brenden Aaronson (USA). 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460304 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 complimentary kick < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460271 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460315 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:09 19460964 19460962 38:40 Free Kick Lost 19460964 Foul by Auston Trusty (USA). 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460271 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460318 data-event-id = id = 19460319 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460271 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460330 > June 26, 2026 08:09 19460964 19460962 38:40 Free Kick Won Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a complimentary kick on the extreme right. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460331 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460334 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460345 > June 26, 2026 08:09 19460964 37:55 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Salih Özcan (Türkiye). 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460349 id = 19460349 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460962 19460963 totally free kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460346 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460360 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:08 19460964 19460962 37:55 Free Kick Won Sebastian Berhalter (USA) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460964 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460361 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460963 totally free kick < img src = data-src-template = > 19460964 < meta itemprop = material = 19460361 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460375 > June 26, 2026 08:02 19460962 32:29 Free Kick Won Joe Scally (USA) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460361 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460900 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460361 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460390 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:02 19460964 32:29 Free Kick Lost Foul by Kenan Yildiz (Türkiye). 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459189 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460394 id = 19460394 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 19460963 objective < img src = 19459195 data-src-template = 19459195 > 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460391 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460405 > June 26, 2026 08:01 19460964 30:29 Goal 19460964 Objective! Türkiye 2, USA 1. Baris Alper Yilmaz (Türkiye) best footed shot from really close quarters down ideal corner. Helped by Orkun Kökçü. 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460406 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460408 data-event-id = 19460409 id = 19460409 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > off side 19460900 < img src = 19459366 data-src-template = 19459366 > 19460900 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460406 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460420 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:00 19460962 28:59 Offside Offside, USA. Ricardo Pepi is captured offside. 19460964 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460421 data-event-uri = 19460422 data-event-id = 19460423 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460421 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460432 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 08:00 19460962 28:56 Miss Try missed out on. Miles Robinson (USA) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Sebastian Berhalter with a cross following a corner. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460435 data-event-id = id = 19460436 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 corner 19460900 < img src = 19459537 data-src-template = 19459537 > 19460964 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:59 19460964 28:02 Corner 19460964 19460962 Corner, USA. Yielded by Abdülkerim Bardakci. 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460451 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460448 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460448 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:56 19460962 26:08 Free Kick Won 19460964 19460962 Mark McKenzie (USA) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460448 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460466 id = 19460466 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > totally free kick 19460963 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460448 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 07:56 19460964 26:08 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Baris Alper Yilmaz (Türkiye). 19460964 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460479 data-event-id = id = 19460480 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19460478 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460489 > June 26, 2026 07:56 19460964 25:14 End Delay 19460964 19460962 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460490 data-event-uri = 19460491 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460501 > 19460962 June 26, 2026 07:55 19460964 22:31 Start Delay 19460962 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460504 data-event-id = id = 19460505 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 19460963 complimentary kick 19460900 19460963 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19460502 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460502 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:50 19460964 19460962 20:13 Free Kick Won 19460962 Arda Güler (Türkiye) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460502 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460519 data-event-id = 19460520 id = 19460520 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460963 complimentary kick 19460900 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:50 19460964 20:13 Free Kick Lost 19460964 19460962 Foul by Sebastian Berhalter (USA). 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460502 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460534 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460502 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 07:50 19460964 19460962 19:35 End Delay 19460964 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460964 19460971 19460952 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460546 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460889 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460544 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460555 > June 26, 2026 07:49 19460964 18:42 Start Delay 19460964 19460962 Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Salih Özcan (Türkiye). 19460971 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460558 data-event-id = 19460559 id = 19460559 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460962 19460963 yellow card 19460900 < img src = 19460563 data-src-template = > 19460900 19460964 19460889 < meta itemprop = material = 19460544 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460544 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460962 June 26, 2026 07:49 19460964 18:08 Yellow Card Sebastian Berhalter (USA). is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty.