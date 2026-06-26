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Home Business WhatsApp still hardly makes Meta any cash. Can Kunal Shah alter that?

WhatsApp still hardly makes Meta any cash. Can Kunal Shah alter that?

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Meta appoints CRED founder Kunal Shah as global head of WhatsApp. File

Meta selects CRED creator Kunal Shah as worldwide head of WhatsApp. Submit

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Every company Meta constructs or gets is centred around neighborhood and marketers. Take Facebook for example: Mark Zuckerberg developed it while he was at Harvard, producing a brand-new city town square on the web. The web-based application captured the zeitgeist and moved from strength to strength.

At that time, the platform fixed a range issue. Pals who moved after college gotten in touch with each other on the platform. Households that transferred to a various nation shared essential minutes with family members in their home nations. The medium served as digital glue that linked physical relationships online, and because procedure produced a brand-new method for individuals to interact with each other.

Released – June 26, 2026 07:50 am IST

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