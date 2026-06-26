FIFA World Cup|Paraguay vs Australia LIVE updates: Group D match underway

19460261 19460261 < meta material= itemprop = > 19460261 19460261 19460261 19460261 < meta itemprop= material= 19459117 > 19460250 Home Sport 19460313 Football< meta itemprop= material= > The United States are currently through as Group D winners and Australia enter into the knockout rounds for the 3rd time in their 7 World Cup looks 19460322 19460323 Upgraded 19460324 -June 26, 2026 09:41 am IST Paraguay’s Omar Alderete (3)kicks the ball throughout the World Cup Group D soccer match in between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Thursday, June 25, 2026.|Image Credit: AP 19460323 A ustralia scheduled their area in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Thursday( June 25, 2026)after a cagey and physical 0-0 draw versus Paraguay, who should wait to discover their fate as a third-placed finisher. 19460323 In a stop-start video game filled with stubborn deals with and bad completing, it was Australia who had the majority of the opportunities, with Cristian Volpato and Jackson Irvine requiring conserves from the keeper and Jordan Bos two times going painfully close late in the video game. 19460325 19460334 19460335 This live is now closed 19460336 19460325 19460250 19460338 FILTER UPDATES 19460250 19460324 full-time 19460250 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:28 19460325 19460323 Full-time 19460325 Match ends, Paraguay 0, Australia 0. 19460313 full-time 19460261 19460324 19460261 19460325 19460250 June 26, 2026 09:28 19460323 95:10 19460323 2nd Half ends, Paraguay 0, Australia 0. 19460313< li data-event-publish-date= 19459203 data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19459206 id= itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460323 19460324 totally free kick 19460261 19460325 19460250 June 26, 2026 09:28 93:49 Free Kick Lost 19460323 Foul by Júnior Alonso(Paraguay). 19460332 19460313 19460323 complimentary kick 19460324 19460250 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:27 93:49 Free Kick Won 19460325 Jordan Bos(Australia) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460325 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:27 19460325 92:47 Attempt Saved 19460323 Try conserved. Tete Yengi (Australia) best footed shot from the best side of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Orlando Gill(Paraguay). Helped by Ajdin Hrustic. 19460325 19460332 19460250 June 26, 2026 09:25 92:12 Attempt Saved 19460325 Try conserved. Mauricio(Paraguay)left footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Patrick Beach(Australia). Helped by Álex Arce. 19460313 19460250 June 26, 2026 09:24 19460323 91:20 Substitution Alternative, Paraguay. Júnior Alonso changes Matías Galarza. 19460325 19460313 June 26, 2026 09:24 19460325 91:15 Substitution 19460325 Replacement, Paraguay. Damián Bobadilla changes Diego Gómez. 19460325 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date= data-item= data-event-uri= data-event-id = id= 19459284 itemprop= 19459178 itemscope itemtype= > 19460324 half time 19460324 19460325 < meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:23 19460325 90′ Added Time 19460323 4th authorities has actually revealed 5 minutes of included time. 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459296 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459298 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459307 > June 26, 2026 09:22 89:03 Miss 19460325 Try missed out on. Jordan Bos (Australia) left footed shot from the best side of the box is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Aiden O’Neill. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459309 data-event-id = 19459310 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:18 19460323 83:56 Substitution 19460325 Alternative, Australia. Tete Yengi changes Nestory Irankunda. 19460325 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459321 data-event-id = 19459322 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459320 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:18 19460323 83:46 Substitution 19460325 Replacement, Australia. Paul Okon-Engstler changes Jackson Irvine. 19460325 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459334 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459332 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459332 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459343 > June 26, 2026 09:16 19460325 83:30 Substitution 19460325 19460323 Alternative, Paraguay. José Canale changes Omar Alderete due to the fact that of an injury. 19460325 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459344 data-event-uri = 19459345 data-event-id = 19459346 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459344 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459344 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459355 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:16 19460323 83:03 End Delay Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459344 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459358 id = 19459358 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459344 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459344 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459367 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:16 19460325 82:26 Start Delay Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Orlando Gill (Paraguay). 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459368 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459370 id = 19459370 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459368 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459379 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:15 19460323 82:09 Attempt Saved 19460325 19460323 Try conserved. Jordan Bos (Australia) left footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Helped by Ajdin Hrustic. 19460325 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459381 data-event-id = id = 19459382 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459391 > June 26, 2026 09:15 81:20 Miss Try missed out on. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) best footed shot from the left side of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Diego Gómez. 19460325 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459393 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459392 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459403 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:15 19460323 81:16 Attempt Blocked 19460325 Try obstructed. Julio Enciso (Paraguay) ideal footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Matías Galarza. 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459406 data-event-id = id = 19459407 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 yellow card 19460261 < img src = data-src-template = 19459411 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = material = 19459404 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:11 19460325 19460323 76:34 Yellow Card 19460323 Diego Gómez (Paraguay) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459419 data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459422 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = > 19460261 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459419 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459433 > June 26, 2026 09:09 19460323 76:29 Free Kick Won 19460323 Jordan Bos (Australia) wins a complimentary kick on the extreme right. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459437 id = 19459437 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460261 < meta itemprop = material = 19459419 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459448 > June 26, 2026 09:09 19460325 19460323 76:29 Free Kick Lost 19460325 19460323 Foul by Diego Gómez (Paraguay). 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459451 data-event-id = 19459452 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459449 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459463 > June 26, 2026 09:08 19460325 75:16 Free Kick Won 19460325 Jordan Bos (Australia) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = 19459466 data-event-id = id = 19459467 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460323 totally free kick 19460261 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460325 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459478 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:08 75:16 Free Kick Lost Foul by Matías Galarza (Paraguay). 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459479 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459481 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459479 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459490 > June 26, 2026 09:04 70:20 End Delay Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460325 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459492 data-event-id = id = 19459493 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459491 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459502 > June 26, 2026 09:03 19460325 19460323 67:58 Start Delay 19460325 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460325 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459504 data-event-id = 19459505 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459503 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459503 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459514 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 09:00 19460325 19460323 66:54 Substitution 19460325 Replacement, Paraguay. Álex Arce changes Gabriel Ávalos. 19460325 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = 19459517 data-event-id = 19459518 id = 19459518 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460323 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 < img src = data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459515 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 19460325 62:04 Free Kick Won 19460325 Jackson Irvine (Australia) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459530 data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459533 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 < img src = data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459530 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 62:04 Free Kick Lost 19460325 19460323 Foul by Mauricio (Paraguay). 19460313 19460324 totally free kick 19460324 19460261 19460250 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 19460325 19460323 60:58 Free Kick Won 19460325 19460323 Omar Alderete (Paraguay) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460325 19460313< li data-event-publish-date = 19459545 data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri= 19459562 data-event-id= 19459563 id= 19459563 itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460324< img src= data-src-template= 19459210 > 19460261 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459574 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 19460323 60:58 Free Kick Lost Foul by Nestory Irankunda( Australia). 19460332 19460250 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 19460325 60:13 Attempt Blocked 19460323 Try obstructed. Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) left footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Aiden O’Neill. 19460325 19460332 19460313< li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri= 19459588 data-event-id= id= itemprop= 19459178 itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459587 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459598 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:55 19460325 19460323 59:50 Attempt Blocked 19460325 19460323 Try obstructed. Nestory Irankunda( Australia) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19460325 19460332 < meta itemprop= 19459044 material = 19459599 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459610 > June 26, 2026 08:52 58:56 Miss 19460325 19460323 Try missed out on. Nestory Irankunda (Australia) best footed shot from the ideal side of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Jordan Bos with a headed pass. 19460332 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:50 57:28 Substitution 19460323 Alternative, Australia. Ajdin Hrustic changes Cristian Volpato. 19460332 19460313 19460323 19460324 corner 19460261 19460324 19460325 19460250< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459623 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 26, 2026 08:46 53:10 Corner 19460325 Corner, Paraguay. Yielded by Patrick Beach. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = 19459638 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459649 > June 26, 2026 08:42 19460325 49:19 Attempt Saved 19460325 Try conserved. Mauricio (Paraguay) ideal footed shot from outside package is conserved in the leading right corner by Patrick Beach( Australia). Helped by Andrés Cubas. 19460332 19460313 19460250 < meta itemprop= material = 19459650 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:42 19460325 19460323 45:14 Miss 19460325 Try missed out on. Juan José Cáceres( Paraguay )best footed shot from more than 40 backyards on the best wing is high and broad to the. 19460325 19460332 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459673 > June 26, 2026 08:40 19460325 47:10 Miss. 19460323 Try missed out on. Andrés Cubas (Paraguay )best footed shot from outside the box is high and large to the. 19460325 19460332 19460313 19460323 yellow card 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459688 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:39 45:59 Yellow Card 19460325 Jackson Irvine (Australia) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460325 19460323 19460324 complimentary kick 19460324< img src= data-src-template= > 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19459674 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459703 > June 26, 2026 08:39 19460323 45:51 Free Kick Won 19460325 Julio Enciso( Paraguay) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460325 19460332 19460313 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 19460261 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459704 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:39 19460325 45:51 Free Kick Lost Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia ). 19460313 19460250 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459730 > June 26, 2026 08:38 19460325 19460323 45′ Start 19460325 2nd Half starts Paraguay 0, Australia 0. 19460332 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459742 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:37 19460325 45′ Substitution 19460325 Alternative, Paraguay. Mauricio changes Alexandro Maidana. 19460332 19460313 half time 19460261 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459757 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:21 51:15 19460323 Half ends, Paraguay 0, Australia 0. 19460332 19460313 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 19460261 19460250 < meta itemprop = material= 19459758 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459758 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 26, 2026 08:21 19460323 50:03 Free Kick Lost 19460325 Foul by Cristian Volpato (Australia). 19460332 19460313 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460261 19460325 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459773 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459787 > June 26, 2026 08:20 19460323 50:03 Free Kick Won Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459788 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459790 id = 19459790 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459788 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459799 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:18 47:25 Miss 19460325 Try missed out on. Jackson Irvine (Australia) header from the centre of package is too expensive. Helped by Jordan Bos with a cross. 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459800 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459802 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459800 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459811 > June 26, 2026 08:17 19460325 46:02 Attempt Saved 19460323 Try conserved. Cristian Volpato (Australia) left footed shot from the best side of package is conserved in the leading centre of the objective by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Helped by Jordan Bos. 19460325 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459812 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459815 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > half time < img src = 19459288 data-src-template = 19459288 > 19460261 < meta itemprop = material = 19459812 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459812 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 08:15 45′ Added Time 19460323 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time. 19460325 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459829 data-event-id = 19459830 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 totally free kick 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = > 19460325 < meta itemprop = material = 19459827 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459841 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:13 19460323 43:31 Free Kick Lost 19460325 Foul by Diego Gómez (Paraguay). 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = 19459844 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460323 19460324 totally free kick 19460261 < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = material = 19459842 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 26, 2026 08:13 19460325 19460323 43:31 Free Kick Won 19460323 Aziz Behich (Australia) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459857 data-event-uri = 19459858 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459868 > June 26, 2026 08:10 19460325 19460323 37:06 Miss 19460325 19460323 Try missed out on. Gabriel Ávalos (Paraguay) best footed shot from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Diego Gómez. 19460325 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459869 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = material = 19459869 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459869 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459880 > June 26, 2026 08:06 19460323 35:19 Attempt Saved 19460325 Try conserved. Jordan Bos (Australia) left footed shot from outside package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Orlando Gill (Paraguay). Helped by Cristian Volpato. 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459881 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459883 data-event-id = 19459884 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460261 < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460325 < meta itemprop = material = 19459881 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459895 > June 26, 2026 08:04 19460325 34:39 Free Kick Lost 19460323 Foul by Julio Enciso (Paraguay). 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459898 data-event-id = 19459899 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 < img src = data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460325 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459896 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:04 34:39 Free Kick Won Alessandro Circati (Australia) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459914 id = 19459914 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460323 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = 19459210 > 19460261 < meta itemprop = material = 19459911 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459911 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459925 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:04 19460323 32:49 Free Kick Lost 19460325 19460323 Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay). 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459928 data-event-id = 19459929 id = 19459929 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460261 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = 19459210 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459926 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459926 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459940 > June 26, 2026 08:03 19460323 32:49 Free Kick Won Aziz Behich (Australia) wins a complimentary kick on the left wing. 19460325 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459941 data-event-uri = 19459942 data-event-id = id = 19459943 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459952 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 08:03 29:24 End Delay Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459941 data-event-uri = 19459954 data-event-id = id = 19459955 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 08:03 27:20 Start Delay Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Connor Metcalfe (Australia). < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459967 id = 19459967 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 08:03 19460325 19460323 25:42 End Delay 19460325 19460323 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460325 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459977 data-event-uri = 19459978 data-event-id = id = 19459979 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459977 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459977 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:54 19460325 23:04 Start Delay Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460332 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459991 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460000 > June 26, 2026 07:54 22:11 Attempt Blocked 19460323 Try obstructed. Connor Metcalfe (Australia) left footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Cristian Volpato. < li data-event-publish-date = 19460001 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460323 19460324 corner 19460324 < img src = data-src-template = 19459630 > 19460261 19460325 < meta itemprop = material = 19460001 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460001 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 26, 2026 07:49 19460323 18:58 Corner Corner, Australia. Yielded by Alexandro Maidana. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460018 data-event-id = id = 19460019 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460324 complimentary kick 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = > 19460325 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460030 > 19460323 June 26, 2026 07:49 19460323 18:02 Free Kick Won 19460325 19460323 Aiden O’Neill (Australia) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460325 19460332 19460313 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459204 data-event-uri = 19460033 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460323 complimentary kick 19460324 < img src = 19459210 data-src-template = > 19460261 19460250 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460016 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460045 > June 26, 2026 07:49

18:02 Free Kick Lost

Foul by Juan José Cáceres (Paraguay).