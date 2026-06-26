Turned city of pleasure into city of death: West Bengal CM blames Trinamool program for storage facility disaster

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari throughout his see to SSKM Hospital to satisfy those hurt in the Taratala storage facility shed collapse

event, in Kolkata on June 24, 2026. Picture: CMO/ANI Video Grab A political war of words has actually appeared in West Bengal over the Taratala storage facility collapse with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari blaming the previous Trinamool Congress routine for abnormalities and corruption resulting in such a disaster. “Taking cash all over has actually turned the City of Joy into a City of Death. This [accident] is the outcome of your sins,” the Chief Minister stated in the State Assembly. Mr. Adhikari stated that Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim likewise signed the style of the collapsed storage facility and included that “No one will be spared”. < img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/bitxra/article71143196.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260624454L.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/bitxra/article71143196.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260624454L.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/bitxra/article71143196.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/20260624454L.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

The collapse of an under-construction storage facility in Kolkata declared 11 lives and the Chief Minister has actually consistently explained that the structure strategy was defective. Throughout his address in your home, Mr. Adhikari stated that without the signature of a’ kali ‘no structure strategy was passed from Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister was describing the Kalicharan Banerjee, the previous Officer on Special Duty to previous Mayor Firhad Hakim.

“Don’t we understand what was occurring at KMC? If Kali is gotten [arrested] whatever will come out. Without ‘Kali’, no strategy was authorized. Everybody understands that Kali was designated by Camac Street. This Kali is developing your Trinamool Bhavan beside the bypass for 200 crore. He takes cash from here and sends it there. We understand whatever, we have actually discovered whatever,” the Chief Minister stated. Later on in the day, Kolkata Police apprehended Kalicharan Banerjee in the Taratala storage facility collapse case.

Fragmented responsibility: On the Taratala storage facility collapse in Kolkata|Editorial

The advancement puts Firhad Hakim, MLA from Kolkata Port and previous Mayor in an area. Mr. Hakim has actually moved loyalty from Mamata Banerjee to the rebel group of MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Mr. Hakim has actually likewise attempted to heat up to the BJP routine by showering applauds on Suvendu Adhikari and was just recently seen mentor recently chosen MLAs of the BJP about the treatments of State Assembly.

There was likewise recommendation to Camac Street in the speech of the Chief Minister from where Trinamool Congress leader, Abhishek Banerjee utilized to run. Sources near Mr. Banerjee stated that an FIR was signed up versus Kalicharan Banerjee throughout the Trinamool routine.

Mamata Banerjee follower and MLA Kunal Ghosh stated if the previous Mayor was included in the corruption, then he must be detained. Another Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra stated that the Chief Minister is declaring that the structure strategy bore the signature of previous Mayor Firhad Hakim, while at very same time he is being thought about amongst the leaders of the group of 65 MLAs.

“This raises concerns of double requirements. Opposition leaders are detained instantly over small occurrences, yet comparable action has actually not been taken in a case including the deaths of 11 individuals,” the Trinamool MP stated.