NSA Ajit Doval fulfills Russian equivalent Sergei Shoigu, goes over bilateral ties

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval satisfied Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, here on Tuesday as the 2 leaders talked about the continuous cooperation under the BRICS structure and examined development on the bilateral ties.

The Doval-Shoigu fulfill happened on the sidelines of the conference of the NSAs of BRICS countries.

NSA Doval satisfied his equivalent Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting, External Affairs Ministry representative Randhir Jaiswal stated.

“Both sides discussed their ongoing cooperation under the BRICS framework, including some proposals put forward by Russia. They also reviewed progress on their bilateral cooperation in different spheres, in keeping with the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

New Delhi is hosting the conclave in its capability as the existing chair of the prominent grouping.

BRICS, initially making up Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, broadened in 2024 to consist of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Indonesia participating in 2025.

BRICS has actually become a prominent organizing as it unites 11 significant emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 percent of the worldwide population, around 40 percent of the international GDP and around 26 percent of the worldwide trade.

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