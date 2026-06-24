24.3 C
London
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business 3 hurt in rush outside JSCA arena

3 hurt in rush outside JSCA arena

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
45

Over 1 lakh viewers showed up outside the arena, which a capability of around 35,000

< period data-ua-type ="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Ranchi: Scenes of mayhem and stampede broke out at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday night throughout the last of the Jharkhand T20 League in between Chota Nagpur Royals and Jamshedpur Steelers.Sources at the JSCA management stated that over 1 lakh viewers showed up outside the arena, which a capability of around 35,000. The turmoil broke outside the west gate, which then spread out even more. Sources stated that a minimum of 3 of them suffered severe injuries and were hurried to a personal medical facility. Owner of the health center, Jogesh Gambhir, could not discuss the variety of hurt however validated they had actually gotten here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

FIFA World Cup|Switzerland vs Canada LIVE updates: Group B match underway

Business 0
19460879 < meta material= 19459027....

FIFA World Cup|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar LIVE updates: Group B match gets underway

Business 0
< meta material= 19459027....

Deepender links arrest of IAS officer to RS survey

Business 0
Congress Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday...

Popular

FIFA World Cup|Switzerland vs Canada LIVE updates: Group B match underway

Business 0
19460879 < meta material= 19459027....

FIFA World Cup|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar LIVE updates: Group B match gets underway

Business 0
< meta material= 19459027....

Deepender links arrest of IAS officer to RS survey

Business 0
Congress Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here