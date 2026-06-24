OpenAI signs one of its largest enterprise deals with Samsung Electronics

Samsung and OpenAI have formed a partnership around semiconductor manufacturing – Samsung is one of OpenAI’s AI chip suppliers. But their most recent partnership goes beyond that. Samsung signed a deal with OpenAI and is making ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex available to all of its employees.

Samsung is accelerating AI adoption internally as it has externally for the past few years. The company has been focusing heavily on Galaxy AI for its One UI OS and is now leveraging the technology to develop its new products.

ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex will be deployed in all Samsung branches and will help with technical and non-technical work, software development, marketing, product development, and even manufacturing.

And even though Codex started as a tool for coding, it’s proven useful in other tasks like writing, reviewing and debugging code, structuring productivity flows for an entire team, etc.

According to OpenAI, Codex is now used by more than 5 million people worldwide and has recorded nearly 800% growth since February 1 this year.

Perhaps this isn’t a surprise given that OpenAI has already been adopted by many big names in the Korean industry, including LG Electronics. Seoul National University recently made ChatGPT Edu available to around 47,000 students and employees.

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