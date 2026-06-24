CA Inter Result May 2026: Date, time, how to examine scorecard and other crucial information

Summary Amazing news for aiming Chartered Accountants! The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI)is launching the CA Intermediate May 2026 evaluation results today, June 24. Prospects can examine their ratings on the main ICAI sites by entering their registration and roll numbers. Effective prospects will advance to the next level of the CA course, while those looking for re-evaluation have alternatives offered.

Agencies The outcomes of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination kept in May 2026 will be stated by the night of 24th June 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to reveal the CA Intermediate May 2026 assessment results today, June 24. Prospects who stood for the examination can access their outcomes on the main ICAI sites– icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 24th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number,” stated Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

How to examine ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Prospects can follow these actions to download their scorecards:

Check out the main ICAI result site. Click the CA Intermediate May 2026 Result link. Enter your registration number and roll number. Send the information. Your outcome will be shown on the screen. Download and conserve the scorecard for future referral.

What after the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026?

Prospects who certify the CA Intermediate assessment will end up being qualified to advance to the next phase of the Chartered Accountancy course. Those who are disappointed with their ratings can look for confirmation of marks or follow other result-related treatments as recommended by ICAI.

Trainees are encouraged to keep their login qualifications useful and rely just on the main ICAI sites for the current updates and genuine details relating to the outcomes.