Japan – DOCOMO Becomes First in Japan to Deploy Nokia’s AI-powered MantaRay AutoPilot for Automated Network Optimization

DOCOMO Becomes First in Japan to Deploy Nokia’s AI-powered MantaRay AutoPilot for Automated Network Optimization

TOKYO, Japan, June 24, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has become the first company in Japan to deploy Nokia’s MantaRay AutoPilot system, an AI-driven system that automatically optimizes mobile network quality, effective June 19.*1 To accelerate deployment, DOCOMO implemented MantaRay AutoPilot on a public cloud, marking the world’s first case of optimizing a commercial mobile network via this system on a public cloud.*2

DOCOMO previously introduced Nokia’s MantaRay SON*3 in November 2025, reducing manual workloads while enabling faster and more precise network-quality improvements.*4 Although MantaRay SON automated network optimization through closed-loop control—continuously monitoring network conditions and automatically adjusting settings accordingly—pre-design of parameters and configuration policies still had to be performed manually, making it challenging to configure parameter design and policies in real-time based on changing congestion patterns.

MantaRay AutoPilot eliminates this requirement by automatically designing network parameters and policies, and executing real-time optimization. With MantaRay AutoPilot, DOCOMO simply specifies desired quality targets, known as “intents,”*5 and the AI then analyzes base station quality and performance to determine the optimal parameter design and execution schedules. Working seamlessly with MantaRay SON, the system can complete a full optimization cycle in as little as 15 minutes.

By continuously repeating this process around the clock, the AI dynamically optimizes parameter design based on congestion patterns across locations and times of day, a task that was difficult for MantaRay SON alone. This enables ongoing network optimization and more stable data communication across a wide range of usage environments.

To implement MantaRay AutoPilot, DOCOMO adopted a public cloud architecture that optimizes the network directly from the cloud. This approach enabled rapid implementation without being constrained by hardware procurement lead times. DOCOMO also plans to integrate the system with various cloud-based AI platforms in the future.

Through its deployment of MantaRay AutoPilot, DOCOMO intends to achieve Autonomous Networks Level 4, the level of network autonomy defined by the global industry association TM Forum.*6 At this level, AI can predict network conditions and autonomously manage the network without human intervention.

DOCOMO will continue evaluating the system’s effectiveness in commercial operations, aiming to advance AI-driven network management to deliver higher-quality communication services to customers.

*1 Based on DOCOMO research as of June 22, 2026.

*2 Based on DOCOMO research as of June 22, 2026.

*3 A self-organizing network (SON) automatically optimizes radio and network conditions through base station collaboration. Nokia’s MantaRay SON is one such product.

*4 From the Nokia press release (Nov. 25, 2025): “ Nokia introduces MantaRay SON to NTT DOCOMO’s multi-vendor 5G network ”

(https://www.nokia.com/newsroom/nokia-introduces-mantaray-son-to-ntt-docomos-multi-vendor-5g-network/).

*5 An operator’s targets for its system (e.g., maintain communication quality in a specific area above X Mbps).

*6 A global nonprofit alliance of telecom and IT companies that establishes industry standards and best practices.

All company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 93 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan “Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness,” DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/