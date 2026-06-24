Honor is dealing with Privacy Display for its next flagships, Samsung will use it to its rivals

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra introduced previously this year with the Privacy Display function as its primary differentiator from all of its rivals, however according to a brand-new report Samsung Display will be using this to other smart device makers by the end of 2028.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G

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Some Chinese Android OEMs are going to be waiting on that minute, while others are currently establishing comparable services by collaborating with Chinese screen makers. We just recently heard that Xiaomi’s 18 Pro might have a Privacy Display function of its own.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="Privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-privacy-display/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Personal privacy Display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Today Honor is likewise reported to be establishing a comparable innovation, once again in collaboration with a Chinese display screen panel maker. How excellent these Chinese Privacy Display options will end up being compared to Samsung’s stays to be seen.

For what it’s worth, Honor is obviously checking this on 2 upcoming gadgets, one with a 6.3-inch screen and the other with a 6.8-inch panel. Probably these are the Magic9 gadgets anticipated to introduce later on this year.

Plainly, Chinese OEMs have actually paid a great deal of attention to Samsung’s development in this area. A great deal of customers appear to like it too, however obviously the particular application does matter a lot. We’ll most likely hear a lot more about the Chinese-developed Privacy Displays in the coming months, so remain tuned.

Source (in Chinese)