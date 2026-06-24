Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra, and Flip8 colors and storage alternatives leakage

Samsung is reported to be holding its next Unpacked occasion in London on July 22, where it’s anticipated to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8, along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch9.

Today a brand-new leakage brings us information about the phones’ colors and storage choices. The Fold8, which is apparently the large one, will be readily available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Pistachio, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.

< img width ="1200" height ="827" alt ="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (right) dummy units" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-fold8-fold8-ultra-flip8-colors-storage-versions/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (right) dummy systems

The Fold8 Ultra, on the other hand, will be used in Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow, and Violet Shadow, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. The Ultra is apparently the follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7 from in 2015.

We have the Flip8, which will come in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Pink, with 256GB and 512GB of storage. According to previous leakages, the Flip8 will utilize the Exynos 2600 chipset in some markets. It must likewise have a crease-free screen and a brand-new hinge. Both Fold8 designs are anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

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