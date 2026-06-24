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Home Business Samsung Galaxy Watch9 renders leakage, more information exposed about the Watch Ultra...

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 renders leakage, more information exposed about the Watch Ultra 2 too

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19459063 Just recently some information about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have actually been exposed, and now a brand-new leakage brings us much more details about them. At the exact same time, CAD-based renders of the Watch9 have actually been outed in 3 colors. 19659001 Samsung Galaxy Watch9 in Silver 19659003 The Galaxy Watch9 will presumably can be found in 2 sizes, 40mm and 44mm, each with Bluetooth-only and LTE choices. The smaller sized design will be offered in Cream and Graphite colors, while the bigger one will be provided in Graphite and Silver. 19659004 < img alt = 19459022 width = height = src = 19459025 > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = src = 19459029 > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = src = > < img alt = 19459022 width = height = src = 19459037 > < img alt = 19459022 width = 19459003 height = src = > Samsung Galaxy Watch9 in Graphite The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, on the other hand, is obviously going to be provided in 2 colors, Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver, with LTE assistance. We must anticipate the gadget to include a titanium case. < img alt = width = height = src = 19459045 > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = src = > < img alt = 19459042 width = 19459003 height = 19459004 src = 19459053 > < img alt = 19459042 width = 19459003 height = src = > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459004 src = 19459061 > Samsung Galaxy Watch9 in Cream 19659009 According to previous details, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have an 800 mAh battery, while the 40mm Galaxy Watch9 sports a 400 mAh cell. Both ought to be revealed next month at Samsung’s Unpacked occasion reported to happen in London. 19659010 Source 1|Source 2

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