Business India problems very first action after surge at Qatar’s Ras Laffan eliminates 12 Indians By Leslie Atkins - 146

Run-through India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, revealed deep grief following a surge at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City that declared the lives of twelve Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy is actively engaged with Qatari authorities and is supplying assistance to the households impacted by this ravaging occurrence. The blast happened throughout a reboot operation at the LNG complex. Listen to this short article in summed up format Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas plant blast eliminates 12 Indians; Jaishankar grieves victims, promises support External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday released very first main declaration after a surge at Qatar’s Ras Laffan commercial zone eliminated 12 Indian nationals. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City,” he stated, including that the Indian Embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities, and is connecting to render help to the households of Indian nationals impacted by this catastrophe. Check out: 12 Indians amongst 13 eliminated in blast at Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex throughout reboot

A surge at Qatar’s Ras Laffan melted gas (LNG)complex on Sunday tore through the center throughout the reboot of operations that had actually been suspended following an Iranian rocket attack previously this year.

(Join our ETNRI WhatsApp channel for all the current updates)

Qatar’s Energy Minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi stated all those eliminated in the blast came from India and Pakistan.

“This was an accident and not a sabotage or hostile in nature…Plant production was intentionally completely stopped since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements, it was first restarted again only two days ago,” the minister informed press reporters.

“Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar stated in a declaration.

The surge even more complicated the rebooting LNG centers after extended shutdowns. The Barzan center, where the blast took place on Monday, provides gas to Qatar’s domestic power and commercial sectors and likewise produces melted petroleum gas (LPG) and other export items.

The gas center kinds part of Ras Laffan Industrial City, QatarEnergy’s flagship LNG production and export center with a yearly production capability of 77 million metric tonnes.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">