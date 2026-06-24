CBSE Re-evaluation wonder: From 95.2% to an ideal 500/500, Avni Kejriwal ends up being leading scorer

Avni Kejriwal’s CBSE Class 12 rating increased by 24 marks after re-evaluation, assisting her accomplish an ideal 500/500 and become among the nation’s leading Commerce trainees.



CBSE Topper Avni Kejriwal Photograph: (YouTube/ANI)

Board evaluation results frequently mark a substantial turning point in a trainee’s scholastic journey. While the majority of trainees accept their ratings as last, some pick to look for re-evaluation when they think their efficiency has actually not been precisely evaluated. Such procedures play a crucial function in guaranteeing openness and fairness in evaluations, enabling deserving trainees to get marks that show their real efficiency.

One such example is Avni Kejriwal, whose rating saw a remarkable turn-around after the CBSE re-evaluation procedure. The Ranchi trainee protected a best 500 out of 500 after her response sheets were evaluated, with her overall increasing by 24 marks. Her accomplishment has actually ended up being an extensively talked about example of how re-evaluation can make a considerable distinction.

Self-confidence in Her Performance Paid Off

Sharing her response after the modified outcomes, Avni Kejriwal states, “Everyone is very happy right now. We weren’t expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn’t expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That’s why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks.”

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Avni had actually scored 95.2 %, however she was persuaded that her marks in English and Business Studies did not precisely show her efficiency. Her choice to obtain re-evaluation showed to be the ideal one, as the evaluation brought back the deducted marks and raised her total rating to a best 500/500.

An Inspiration for Students

Avni’s story works as a tip that trainees who have real issues about their outcomes need to use the re-evaluation procedure. Her accomplishment highlights the significance of self-confidence, determination and faith in one’s preparation. It highlights how a robust evaluation system can assist guarantee that scholastic quality gets the acknowledgment it should have.