Keith Richards Says the Rolling Stones May Not Tour Again

“I do not understand if trips are possible,” Richards informed Uncut– while raising the possibility of residencies

Keith Richards isn’t sure that he’s up to future Rolling Stones trips, however that does not imply the band will not play live once again. With the band’s brand-new album,Foreign Tonguesdue July 10, the Stones guitar player raised the concept of the band playing residencies in a brand-new interview withUncut

“I do not understand if trips are possible,” Richards, 82, informed the publication. “It’s the taking a trip that takes it out of you. I do see the possibility of us doing residency someplace. Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere. I’ll play Rome! I do not see why they should not be able to toss some programs together in a brand-new format.”

Is Richards still thrilled about the Stones? “Yeah, it’ll be interesting up until something inside me states, ‘That’s that,'” he stated. “I like dealing with the guys. I indicate, what am I gon na do?”

The Stones last explored in 2024, playing North American dates behindHackney DiamondsIn May, Richards informed the Associated Press the band might “talk next year” about striking the roadway. Late in 2025, after reports initially emerged in the British tabloidThe Sunthat Richards hesitated to devote to a U.K. and European arena run, a representative validated that those strategies had actually been shelved.

Mick Jagger is more excited. “I definitely would enjoy to,” Jagger just recently informed Sunday Today, “so I wish to do it as quickly as that’s possible.”

The Stones are rotating to podcasting– sort of. A six-part series on the making of their brand-new album,Speaking in Tongues(not to be puzzled with the Talking Heads album), starts June 25, with brand-new episodes published weekly. Norah Jones tells, and the program is developed around brand-new interviews with Jagger, Richards, and Ronnie Wood, together with studio outtakes and unreleased tunes from the sessions. Manufacturer Andrew Watt, Robert Smith of the Cure, Steve Winwood and cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn likewise participate.

The Stones tapedForeign Tonguesin under a month at Metropolis Studios in west London, a previous power station. “It was a really extreme couple of weeks,” Jagger stated in a declaration when the album was revealed, including that the little live space assisted the gamers feed off one another. Wood stated the band frequently landed a track on the very first take. The album consists of an efficiency by late drummer Charlie Watts, from among his last studio sessions. Some tunes onHackney Diamondsoriginated from the exact same dates.

Foreign Tonguesruns 14 tracks, with visitor looks from Paul McCartney, Winwood, Robert Smith, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, together with routine Stones partners Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, and Steve Jordan. The album consists of a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good.”

The band started promoting the album in April by launching “Rough and Twisted” as a minimal vinyl single under the name the Cockroaches. “In destiny” followed in May, with a video including the starlet Odessa A’zion and digitally de-aged video of the group. A 3rd single, “Jealous Lover,” is due June 26.

From Wanderer United States.