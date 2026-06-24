Evan Introduces Himself on His Own Terms With ‘Ride or Die’

The previous Enhypen member uses a very first take a look at his identity as a musician, opening about development, doubt, and laying the structure for the artist he wishes to be
About 3 months after formally revealing that he was leaving Enhypen, the vocalist previously called Heeseung is formally embarking today on his solo profession under the brand-new phase name Evan. His launching job as a musician,Trip or Dieincludes 2 tracks that he took part in from ideation through topline development, and uses a very first glance into who Evan is as a specific and the stories he wants to inform through his music.
WithTrip or DieEvan strips away all expectations and intends to begin over and provide an unfiltered side of himself. The task is specified by a dedication to pursuing the type of music that feels most genuine to him, and it likewise brings the weight of functioning as a reintroduction to the artist fans have actually grown to enjoy over the previous 7 years.
Evan accumulated 1 million fans within 3 hours of releasing his Instagram account in April (he’s now around 5 million fans), and he’s invested current days publishing covers of tracks by SZA and Justin Bieber, discreetly presenting listeners to the noises and affects that notifyTrip or Die
In his first-ever interview, Evan spoke toWandererover Zoom about the course he’s selected as a solo artist, sharing his ideas on imaginative development and the minutes of insecurity that have actually formed this brand-new chapter.
You’re beginning your brand-new chapter under the name Evan. Can you share the story behind that name? I remember fans utilized to believe your name was Ethan for a long time till you exposed that it was in fact Evan, so I’m curious to understand the genuine story. [Laughs.]Since I was young, a great deal of individuals called me Evan. Whenever I would go overseas, or when taking English classes, my name has actually constantly been Evan. From what I keep in mind, I believe my mama offered me that name. I chose to utilize the name Evan since I wished to provide this music while bring that sense of credibility and pureness, and my strategy is to continue promoting under that name moving forward.
What would you state have actually been a few of your primary motivations behindthis task? I’m sure there’s been a lot on your mind just recently. While preparing “Ride or Die”– it might be thought about a category that is unknown to me, however I began to establish an interest in rock. “Ride or Die” is a tune that originated from that. Because procedure, I began listening to more rock bands and got a great deal of motivation from them.
Exists anything you discovered yourself paying additional attention to for this task provided your participation? I believe I attempted to concentrate on making certain it does not come off as extremely purposeful or required. I wished to reveal what I naturally ended up being thinking about, in a raw method, and picked tracks that have that belief highly instilled in them.