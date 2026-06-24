After redefining scary for a generation and turning into one of the most recognisable faces of the category in Indian movie theater, Emraan Hashmi is set to heading Rooha high-concept musical-horror phenomenon developed for a theatrical experience. The movie is slated for a 2027 theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Emraan Hashmi goes back to scary after 5 years with Rooh, set for 2027 release

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the creator-director of the extremely well-known Prime Video’s Breathe Franchise, Rooh unites a special mix of new-age scary, music and feeling, pictured as a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Understood for his command over mental depth, environment and character-led storytelling, Mayank brings his immersive vision to a movie constructed for the cinema.

Rooh brings Emraan Hashmi into a world that is close to his heart and deeply linked to the type of movie theater audiences have actually constantly liked him for. The movie is composed by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, understood for Lapachhapi and Chhoriiand produced by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, a Vicked Films Productions.

Discussing the movie, Emraan Hashmi shares,”Rooh is a movie that right away gotten in touch with me due to the fact that it combines new-age scary, feeling and music in a really effective method. This is an area that audiences have actually constantly connected with me, and the world Mayank is developing feels extreme, psychological and cinematic. That is what delighted me the most about Roohand I am actually anticipating audiences experiencing it on the cinema.”

Discussing the movie, director Mayank Sharma includes, “As somebody who has actually constantly liked the scary category … Rooh is my effort to develop a movie that exceeds worry. It’s mentally layered and immersed with disturbing environment and provided with modern cinematic treatment … I’m enjoyed work together with Emraan for this deeply layered character. My whole group and I want to bring audiences a really distinct and extraordinary scary experience.”

With Roohthe intent is to develop a haunting, immersive and mentally charged cinematic journey that goes far beyond the conventions of a routine scary movie.

Contributing to the movie’s industrial strength is its music. In real Emraan Hashmi design, Rooh will bring an effective soundtrack, with the very first peek of its tune currently meaning the sort of tune, yearning and psychological recall that audiences have actually constantly connected with his movies. The mix of scary and unforgettable music offers the movie a strong edge throughout movie theater, digital, music, youth and larger audiences.

Market experts recommend that the job is likewise being established with international aspirations, backed by global innovative and technical cooperations that raise the movie’s visual scale and total cinematic experience.

More than a standard scary movie, Rooh blends fear, feeling, music and supernatural power into a theatrical world created for audiences in India and beyond. With Emraan Hashmi, Mayank Sharma’s immersive vision and music as a significant industrial motorist, Rooh is forming up to be among the most interesting scary residential or commercial properties to look out for.

Check out: Awarapan 2: Vishesh Bhatt invites Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, here’s how she ended up being a crucial part of the Emraan Hashmi starrer

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.