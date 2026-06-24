vivo X Fold6 cost leakage mean a huge walking over the X Fold5

vivo’s next-generation collapsible mobile phone is set to introduce in China on June 26. Ahead of its launching, the business has actually currently opened pre-orders for the vivo X Fold6 and verified numerous of its essential specs.

Now, a fresh leakage has actually emerged, offering us an early take a look at the phone’s anticipated prices, and it does not look great. According to a dripped image flowing on Weibo, the vivo X Fold6 might begin at CNY 9,999 ($1,475) for the base design with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If precise, the dripped rates would represent a more than 40 percent boost over the vivo X Fold5, which debuted at CNY 6,999 ($1,035)for the very same memory setup. The cost walking is most likely due to the increasing expenses of elements such as CPU, RAM and storage.

The dripped image likewise recommends that the 12GB/512GB variation will be priced at CNY 10,999 ($1,625), while the 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB designs might cost CNY 11,499 ($1,700) and CNY 12,499 ($1,845), respectively.

< img width ="1200" height ="852" alt ="vivo X Fold6 in Salt Lake shade" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/vivo-x-fold6-price-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg">

vivo X Fold6 in Salt Lake shade

The vivo X Fold6 will provide a 7,000 mAh battery and feature IPX8 and IPX9 scores. It will be powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset and run OriginOS 6 Fold. The collapsible will sport an 8.02-inch inner versatile screen and provide an updated hinge.

In the cam department, the handset will get a 200MP primary rear electronic camera and a periscope telephoto system that will utilize a Sony LYT-602 sensing unit. The phone will be provided in Blue Hole, Black Gold Edition, Salt Lake, and Polar Night color alternatives.

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