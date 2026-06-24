Samsung Galaxy M47’s crucial specifications and launch date exposed

Recently, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy M47 5G would quickly introduce in India. The business has actually now exposed a number of essential specs of the smart device while likewise verifying its main launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be revealed in India on June 29. It is validated to include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ defense.

It will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the software application front, the Galaxy M47 5G will deliver with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of package. Samsung has actually assured 6 generations of Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates.

While Samsung has yet to expose the chipset, a current Geekbench listing recommends the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.

Samsung has actually likewise verified that the Galaxy M47 5G will load a big battery with assistance for 45W quickly charging and bypass charging.

For photography, the gadget will include a triple-rear electronic camera setup with a 50MP primary sensing unit, a 5MP ultrawide electronic camera, and a 2MP depth sensing unit. For selfies, the phone will house a 12MP cam inside a hole-punch cutout.

< img width ="1200" height ="531" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-m47-5g-launch-date-specs/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy M47's key specs and launch date revealed">

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be readily available in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red color alternatives.

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