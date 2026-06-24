Significant fire breaks out in labour settlements near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan, no casualties reported

(file picture)Work has actually begun on the demolition of Udyog Bhawan, among the popular federal government workplace complexes in the Central Vista location, as part of the Centre’s enthusiastic redevelopment program. The taking apart of Udyog Bhawan, built in the late 1950s, follows the demolition of neighbouring Nirman Bhawan

.|Image Credit: PTI/Salman Ali

A huge fire broke out in a cluster of short-term tin-sheds for labourers near Udyog Bhawan here in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting around 200 structures, an authorities of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated.

The DFS got a call at 3.02 am notifying about fire in an electrical panel near the labour jhuggis near Udyog Bhawan. The blaze rapidly spread out through the largely jam-packed tin-shed spaces, triggering a significant firefighting operation, he stated.

Work has actually begun on the demolition of Udyog Bhawan, among the popular federal government workplace complexes in the Central Vista location, as part of the Centre’s enthusiastic redevelopment program. The taking apart of Udyog Bhawan, built in the late 1950s, follows the demolition of neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.

Fire authorities stated the event was at first gone to by 2 water tenders, however the scale of the blaze caused upgrades, with 19 fire-fighting lorries, consisting of water tenders, water bowsers and other specialised systems, being pushed into service.

The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 am. Authorities stated the blaze included around 200 short-term labour lodgings and LPG cylinders.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The precise reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

Released on June 24, 2026