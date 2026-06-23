CTO Confidence in Scaling AI Falls for Third Straight Year, Akkodis Report Finds

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 23, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – New research released today by Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, shows that CTO confidence in scaling AI is declining, falling to 48% in 2026 from 82% in 2024 – even as AI adoption accelerates and enterprises face growing pressure to turn ambition into execution at scale.
Image: What CTOs Think 2026: Scaling the agentic enterprise with confidence.
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