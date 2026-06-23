Anker Innovations announces the listing plan on the Main Board of HKEX with a maximum fundraising of HK$4,631.6 Million*

HONG KONG, Jun 23, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd. (“Anker Innovations” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the “Group”; stock code:00668.HK) today announced its plan to list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

The Company will commence its Hong Kong public offering at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 June 2026 and close at 12:00 noon on Friday, 26 June 2026. The H shares are expected to commence trading on the Stock Exchange on Thursday, 2 July 2026, under the stock code 00668.HK. Anker Innovations plans to offer 46,632,800 H shares globally (subject to the offer size adjustment option and over-allotment option), with a maximum offer price of HK$99.32 per H share. Each lot consists of 100 H shares, for a maximum of potentially raising up to HK$4,631.6 million.

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited are acting as joint sponsors, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited are acting as overall coordinators, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners, and joint lead managers.

Schroders, Aspex, PAMAL, Greenwoods, HACF, L.P., UBS AM Singapore, FT Sealand, Jane Street, Taikang Life, WT Asset Management and Value Partners are cornerstone investors in this offering. The aggregate subscription amount by these investors totals US$295 million, equivalent to approximately HK$2,311.4 million (calculated based on the exchange rate at US$1.00: HK$7.8353), representing 49.9% of the total gross proceeds (based on the maximum offer price).

Steady release of growth momentum, with globalization strategy cultivating long-term value. Since its founding in 2011, Anker Innovations has steadily expanded product portfolio across smart charging and power storage, smart home, and smart audio and video, providing a diverse and differentiated product matrix. Among them, the Company firmly holds an industry-leading position in the smart charging and power storage sector. According to Frost & Sullivan, in 2025, the Company ranked first globally in the mobile charging products sector by revenue. Meanwhile, leveraging the flywheel effect of “Product Innovation – Commercialization – Value Reinforcement” , Anker Innovations has rapidly established competitive advantages in one smart hardware technology sub-category market after another, achieving long-term healthy growth. From 2015 to 2025, the Company delivered continuous and strong growth: revenue grew at a CAGR of over 35%, while net profit increased at a CAGR of over 30%. On the other hand, this steady expansion is also underpinned by a forward-looking globalization strategy; in 2025, overseas markets accounted for 96.6% of total revenue. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s products have been sold in more than 180 countries and regions via omni-channel distribution, serving more than 200 million users and supported by over 50 offices across 28 countries, including the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and the UAE.

Driven to go beyond users’ fundamental needs, based on igniting possibilities through innovation. Since its establishment , Anker Innovations has prioritized maximizing value creation for users as the primary driver of product development. The Company has established a consumer insight-driven experience transformation system, powered by the synergy between the JML (Joint Maker Lab) research platform and the BEES (Best Experience Enhancement System) platform. By leveraging both consumer insights system and market insights system, the Company defines what constitutes the “optimal experience”, and use this as the cornerstone for product conceptualization, innovation, and ongoing iterative updates. This allows the Company to provide users with ultimate experiences, while our commitment to innovation and optimal user experiences continues to drive greater user value, creating differentiated advantages for the company’s long-term development. At the same time, Anker Innovations has deepened its R&D investment in cutting-edge technologies to solidify its market leadership. From 2023 to 2025, the Company’s R&D expenses accounted for 8.1%, 8.5%, and 9.5% of total revenue respectively, showing a year-over-year upward trend. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 3,026 granted patents, consisting of 308 invention patents, 1,286 utility patents, and 1,432 design patents worldwide. Notably, the Company focuses on creating technology platforms that can be easily reused and adapted. It has successfully established “2023 Laboratory ” as a full-stack R&D center. Utilizing a platform-based R&D framework organized into product development teams (PDT) and software development teams (SDT), the Company has institutionalized its R&D system and achieved breakthroughs in multiple critical fields. For example, in the field of charging technology, Anker Innovations was among the first enterprises to commercialize gallium nitride (GaN) chargers, and subsequently developed the GaNPrime™ technology to enhance the charging efficiency, integration, and product performance of smart charging and power storage solutions.

Strategically focused on “Shallow-sea” markets for precision breakthroughs, anchored by a visionary leadership team. In recent years, Anker Innovations’ strategy focuses on “shallow-sea” markets. Through proprietary technological breakthroughs and the creation of entirely new product forms, combined with technological upgrades and cross-category reusability of technology, the Company has secured a solid position in these “shallow-sea” markets. According to Frost & Sullivan, total size of “shallow-sea” markets is approximately US$380.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$676.8 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, presenting an industry development prospect full of imagination. The Company’s steady global ascent and continuous innovation are steered by the extensive professional backgrounds and forward-looking market insights of founder Mr. Yang Meng and co-founder Mr. Zhao Dongping. Their profound understanding of consumer behavior remains a cornerstone of the Company’s success. Furthermore, guided by the philosophy of “Attracting and Empowering Top Talent,” Anker Innovations has built a diverse and multidisciplinary talent pool combining strong technical backgrounds with industry experience. As of December 31, 2025, the Company comprised 6,304 professionals, with over 50% dedicated to R&D. This highly qualified, cross-functional, and complementary team serves as the driving force behind our ability to rapidly iterate and achieve breakthroughs across multiple product categories.

Looking Ahead, with Hong Kong serving as its hub, the international capital markets deeply embracing innovative tech enterprises with a proactive, global perspective. By delivering higher-quality capital empowerment, the market is poised to fuel Anker Innovations’ diversified global business layout and drive the realization of its long-term value. Anker Innovations’ listing in Hong Kong is expected to further showcase its global influence as a leader in the global smart devices industry. Furthermore, it is anticipated that this milestone will inspire more innovative technology companies, possessing both core capabilities across key technology areas and strong growth potential to list in Hong Kong, thereby injecting continuous innovative momentum into the Hong Kong capital market.

* subject to the offer size adjustment option and the over-allotment option

About Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd.

Anker Innovations (stock code: 00668.HK) is a global, smart device Company dedicated to the design and development of consumer electronics, driven by its mission of ” Ignite possibilities through innovation. The Group’s product portfolio spans three major categories: Smart Charging and Power Storage (comprising the full portfolio of charging devices and accessories under the Anker brand, as well as the Anker SOLIX brand of consumer power storage products); Smart Home (including eufy Security’s full range of home security systems, eufy Clean’s home cleaning solutions, and eufyMake’s consumer-grade creative printers); and Smart Audio & Video (featuring soundcore’s smart audio products and the Nebula-series portable smart projectors). The Group offers a diverse range of products across fields such as mobile charging, consumer energy storage, smart security, smart cleaning, creative printing, smart audio, and smart projection.

This press release was issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group Limited on behalf of Anker Innovations.

For inquiries, please contact Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group Limited.

ascend.hk@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary