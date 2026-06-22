Reddit failure surges as users flag app, website problems

Reddit struck by failure as users flag app, site problems on Downdetector

Run-through Reddit failure: Users experienced substantial interruptions on Monday, with over 3,100 blackout reports flooding Downdetector. The rise, mostly impacting the Reddit app, showed extensive concerns with server connections and site gain access to. These issues emerged quickly at night, interrupting the platform for lots of.

Reuters Reddit Down

Reports of issues accessing Reddit rose to more than 3,100 on Monday, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector, suggesting an extensive disturbance impacting users of the social networks platform.

Downdetector revealed 3,162 reports of concerns with Reddit at 7:23 p.m., compared to a standard of 11 reports, marking a sharp spike in user grievances.

According to the outage-tracking site, 73 % of reported issues were associated with the Reddit app, while 11 % included server connections and 10 % were connected to the site.

The reports stayed near typical levels for the majority of the day before increasing greatly at night, Downdetector information revealed.

Downdetector tracks interruptions by aggregating user-submitted reports and other information sources.

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